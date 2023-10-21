Record Roundup Volume 23

Welcome to the October, 2023 edition of Record Roundup, my ongoing history of all things vinyl. On tap for Volume 23 is a limited edition Atmosphere Go portable record player from Victrola, a new Technics direct-drive turntable, and a new turntable-friendly premium wireless speaker from Sonus Faber. I’m also introducing a new addition this month. In addition to the usual news about turntables and other instruments and accessories of interest to vinyl fans, I’ll present a release from record subscription service (and online record retailer) Vinyl Me Please – which appeared in Volume 22.

Technics releases SL 1200GR turntable

Technics SL-1210GR2 Technique

Fans of direct drive turntables know all about the Technics SL 1200 series. In 2016 the company revived the SL-1200 series of turntables, incorporating a microcontroller instead of an analog RF oscillator for better speed control. Classic design with modern technology…

Technology is not sitting still. The new SL 1210GR gets an upgrade to Delta Sigma Drive motor control, which Technics says dramatically improves tracking precision by reducing motor vibration. It is combined with a magnetic power output frequency generator (FG) for “exceptional” rotational speed precision. Additionally, the SL 1210GR gets a new multi-stage, silent power supply.

The new turntable will be available in silver (SL-1200GR2) and black (SL-1210GR2) for $2,199.99.

Sonus Faber Dueto

Sonus Faber Dueto Wireless Speaker Sonus Faber

Italy’s Sonus Faber is known for creating audio gear that combines premium performance with style and premium materials. The company recently announced the Duetto, a pair of active wireless stereo speakers outfitted with a wood cabinet and leather top. A 205-watt amp powers the 5.25-inch mid-range woofer, while a separate 100W amp powers the 0.7-inch silk dome tweeter. The Dueto speakers are Wi-Fi certified and use ultra wide-band technology to eliminate latency and interference.

They offer a wide range of connecting methods, including an integrated phono input. Prices start at $3,999 per pair.

Revolution Go: Atmosphere Limited Edition Portable Turntable

Victrola Revolution Go: Atmosphere Limited Edition Portable Turntable victrola

Victrola has released a limited edition version of its Revolution Go portable record player. In celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Victrola partners with the duo Atmosphere.

The $220 Atmosphere limited edition adds an Atmosphere-themed paint job to the Revolution Go’s standard list of features that includes: a 3-speed belt drive record player on a floating plinth to reduce vibration, an Audio Technica AT-3600LA cartridge, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in battery that lasts up to 12 hours, integrated stereo speakers with 2 x 5W amplification and a removable guitar strap

Vinyl Me Please featured release, Miles Davis: The Electric Years box set

Miles Davis: Electric Years Box Set from Vinyl Me Please brad moon

In addition to offering a wide range of exclusive record releases for sale through its website (including many in unique colored vinyl) and offering a subscription service that provides new records to subscribers every month, Vinyl Me Please offers something very Also puts together good box sets. The 13th release in the series is Miles Davis: The Electric Years.

Containing seven AAA-mastered albums in 180 gram black vinyl, a 24-page listening notes and photo booklet and a deluxe box to house it all, this set is a collector’s item limited to 2,000 units in a first edition. The albums included are:

in a silent manner (1969)

bitch brew (1970)

Tribute to Jack Johnson (1971)

live Evil (1971)

on the corner (1972)

extremely funny (1974)

get up with it (1974)

I have to admit that Miles Davis was not in my listening circle before now. My focus has been more on punk, new wave and classic rock. However, I have come close to purchasing copies of their iconic releases several times kind of Blue And birth of cool In an effort to expand my musical horizons, Unfortunately, there was always another record in the bin that was on my must-have list and I never purchased. So when Vinyl Me Please sent me this box set to review I was thrilled. It is based on the later era of Davis’ long career, but the seven albums cover what has been called the musician’s most “electrifying period”. I haven’t worked through the entire set yet, but I’m already hooked. And it goes without saying that vinyl feels great.

Obviously this type of box set is not part of the monthly subscription. However, Vinyl Me Please subscribers receive a discount, bringing its $399 price down to $349.

Disclosure: Vinyl Me kindly provided the record for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review.