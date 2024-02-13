Record numbers of people out of work due to long-term illness, pushing inactivity rates up in Britain

According to figures released this morning, 9.3 million people aged 16-64 were economically inactive in the last three months of last year, representing about 22 per cent of the population.

This was a jump of 0.2 compared with the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in chronic disease. The data showed that a record 2.8 million people were inactive due to long-term illness, up from 2.6 million a year earlier.

Increasing inactivity due to poor health has been a worrying trend in the UK over the past few years. The country is the only G7 nation where employment is still below pre-pandemic levels.

Several think tanks and business groups have called on the government to do more to tackle this growing problem.

“This is holding the economy back, putting pressure on public finances and the NHS and limiting opportunities for too many people,” said Hannah Slaughter, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation.

He added, “Reversing this trend will be a priority for the current and next government.”

Christopher Roux, chief economist at the Health Foundation, said increased inactivity since 2020 had added £16 billion in higher welfare spending and foregone tax receipts.

“The government must move more quickly to get people back into the workforce,” he said.

The government has already announced a number of measures to boost labor market participation, including expanding access to mental health schemes and imposing tougher penalties on those not actively looking for work.

John Boyes, senior labor market economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Development, said the government needed to break down barriers to work for people with health conditions in the autumn statement.

“Prioritizing occupational health services is essential to prevent individuals from exiting the workforce prematurely,” Boyes said.

Alexandra Hall-Chen, principal policy adviser for employment at the Institute of Directors, also called on the government to increase access to occupational health services.

