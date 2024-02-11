Single mom Caitlin Colbert watched the rent on her two-bedroom apartment in Denver double, then triple and then quadruple over a decade — from $750 to $3,374 last year.

Every month, Colbert, like millions of Americans, covered her costs. Pay the rent or swim team fees for one of her three children. Rent or school supplies. Rent or groceries. Colbert, a social worker who helps people stay financially active, often came home with notices giving her 30 days to pay rent and late fees or face eviction. .

“Every month you just have to budget and you still fall short,” she said, which became a monthly refrain: “Okay, at least we have $13 left this month.”

Millions of Americans, especially people of color, are facing the same painful decisions, as record numbers of people struggle with unaffordable rent increases, rising prices fueled by inflation, a shortage of affordable housing and a crisis created by the expiration of pandemic relief. .

The latest data from the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, released in January, found that a record high 22.4 million renter households — or half of renters nationwide — were spending more than 30% of their income on rent in 2022. The number of affordable units – those with rents under $600 – also fell that year to 7.2 million, down 2.1 million from a decade earlier.

Those factors contributed to a dramatic increase in eviction applications and record numbers of people becoming homeless.

“This is one of the worst years we’ve seen,” said Whitney Airgood-Obrycki, a senior research associate at the Harvard Center for the Study of Climate Change. He said the level of cost-burdened households expected in 2022 was not seen since the Great Recession. 2008, when 10 million Americans lost their homes due to foreclosure.

After failing to make any significant impact on the problem over the past decade, state and federal lawmakers across the US are prioritizing housing in 2024 and throwing the kitchen sink at the issue – including the Eviction Protection Act, institute zoning reform. , Caps included. Annual rent increases and tens of billions of dollars are devoted to building more housing.

Airgood-Obrycki said renters making less than $30,000 were hardest hit, and who had an average of just $310 per month left over after paying rent and utilities.

“So you can certainly imagine what kind of compromises would have to be made,” she said. “Renters who bear the cost burden are spending less on things like food and health care and retirement. Therefore, there are significant impacts on the long-term well-being of these families.”

In Denver, Colbert’s bathroom ceiling partially collapsed last year due to a leak, and the landlord delayed fixing it while the rent increased by $200 a month. It was the last straw for Colbert, who moved in with family and is buying a home through Habitat for Humanity, which gave him a low-interest loan.

“It’s very frustrating, paying so much and not even seeing where your rent is going,” Colbert said. “It hits you like, ‘This is pointless.’”

In Auburn, Massachusetts, massive rent increases have already hit the last bastion of affordable housing.

Located on an interstate along a pond, residents of the American Mobile Home Park face rent increases of more than 40%. Many tenants, mostly seniors and others on fixed incomes, have not signed new leases with those increases. The group Lawyers for Civil Rights sent a letter to the landlord accusing it of “increasing the rent recklessly” and failing to provide vital services such as adequate trash and snow removal.

“How will I pay for it?” Amy Case, 49, said she was wondering how she would balance the $345 monthly increase with the $200 she spends on medications and the cost of MRIs twice a year to monitor her brain tumors.

“I don’t know what else to cut,” said Case, an administrative assistant at a local college, adding that she would have only $300 left over each month for other necessities. “Maybe low on groceries. I definitely can’t cut back on my medications.”

Another tenant, Ann Urbanovich, 72, who works as a cashier at a department store, is facing a similar rent increase.

“I expected it to go up to $100, but to $345. I was surprised,” she said. “I have to dip into my retirement savings…because, you know, times are tough.”

The mobile home park’s owner, Parakeet Communities, did not respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

As many families struggle to make payments, landlords in Colorado are increasingly turning to evictions, with more than 50,000 eviction cases filed last year, according to Colorado Judicial Branch data.

“2023 was the high-water mark for eviction filings in Colorado’s recorded history,” said Zach Newman, co-CEO of the Community Economic Defense Project, which provides financial and legal assistance to Colorado residents struggling with rent.

Monique Gantt, a mother of two boys, packed her belongings into boxes in a Denver suburb last week after losing a lengthy eviction battle and is currently planning to move between a long-term hotel room and her RV. Gant’s hair has thinned due to the stress buried beneath his indifferent facade toward his children.

“My kids, they believe I’m Superwoman,” Gantt said. But “when I go to take a shower, play some music, I cry.”

Already, she said, her 10- and 11-year-old sons have been fighting at school and on the bus, and not attending classes as much as before.

A pair of children look out of a child care center during the grand opening of Rose on Colfax, a new affordable housing community with a co-located childcare center in the East Colfax neighborhood in Denver on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Mercy Housing, Inc., the nation’s largest affordable housing nonprofit, based in Denver, partnered with the City of Denver and private and nonprofit organizations to build an 82-unit development in a part of the city that Is undergoing rapid gentrification.

Nearly 40% of those facing eviction each year are children — about 2.9 million, according to a study co-authored by Nick Gratz at Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, who said the research supports the effects of housing unrest and eviction on children’s mental health. Reflects broader influences and development.

“We can see that for kids who face eviction, things are really frustrating,” Gratz said.

In Congress, lawmakers are working on a bill that would expand a federal program that offers tax credits to housing developers who agree to set aside units for low-income tenants. Supporters say it could create 200,000 more affordable homes. Some lawmakers are also calling for more rental assistance, including a significant increase in funding for housing vouchers.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis visits during the grand opening of Rose on Colfax, a new affordable housing community with a co-located childcare center in the East Colfax neighborhood in Denver on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Mercy Housing, Inc., the nation’s largest affordable housing nonprofit, based in Denver, partnered with the City of Denver and private and nonprofit organizations to build an 82-unit development in a part of the city that Is undergoing rapid gentrification.

“It requires a major commitment from the federal government,” said Chris Herbert, managing director of the Harvard Center. “Only then will the country finally make meaningful improvements to the housing affordability crisis that is making life difficult for millions of people.”

At the state level, Colorado lawmakers have proposed a bill to limit the reasons a landlord can evict a tenant. Other bills would eliminate filing fees for tenants in eviction cases, and roll back local rules preventing homeowners from renting out a separate unit on their property.

“If we don’t act now,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in his State of the State address last month, which focused primarily on housing, “we will soon face a spiral point of no return.”

Other states feel the same urgency.

In Washington state, a bill would require that 10% of new housing around transit centers be affordable to low-income residents. The second would prevent landlords from increasing rent by more than 5% annually during the term of the rental agreement.

In Massachusetts, in response to the state’s projection that more than 200,000 additional homes will be needed by 2030, a bill would invest more than $4 billion in building and shoring up affordable housing. This will be the largest housing investment in the history of the state.

However, it may be too late for Urbanovich to face the rent hike to remain in his mobile home.

“My biggest concern,” she said, “is really no place to live. No place to go.”

