Record-breaking highs: Injective (INJ) surges more than 70% amid surge in AI

The price of Injective (INJ) set a new all-time high, with the token touching $31.35 early on Friday, indicating that it has recovered all of its losses.

In the cryptocurrency industry, altcoins are gaining popularity as most of them have started rising and outperforming the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Some strong altcoins recently are Avalanche, BONK, and Solana. INJ, an altcoin that has been making positive noise for quite some time now, has attracted a lot of interest as it has managed to maintain a steady momentum much to the delight of investors.

Reaches all-time high, marking impressive weekly growth

One of the top AI-based digital currencies in the cryptocurrency market is INJ, as its horizon is accumulating positive sentiments globally.

INJ is reaching a new ATH. Source: Coingeco

After breaking the important and final zone of resistance at $26, its former ATH, INJ goes into price discovery mode. At the time of writing, the token’s value has increased by more than 70% on the weekly time frame, marking the third consecutive day of gains.

A blockchain built specifically for financial applications, Injective Protocol stands out in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

The INJ market cap is currently $2.655 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

With a focus on finance, Injective seeks to provide cutting-edge services and solutions using blockchain technology to improve the financial industry in many ways.

Developed as a Layer 2 application on top of the Cosmos blockchain, the platform uses a cross-chain bridge to enable cryptocurrency access from Ethereum and Polkadot.

AI enthusiasm drives INJ’s meteoric rise

The substantial increase in Injective’s price appears to be due to increased excitement around artificial intelligence, particularly the release of ChatGPT-4 and the broader story surrounding AI advancements.

The market’s reaction to the growing prominence and potential impact of AI technologies has led to the rise in the value of Injective as the tech community is filled with excitement about the latest developments in this field.

Source: Sentiment

This increase is also in line with recent market data released by Sentiment, a platform that streamlines on-chain monitoring. According to the data, the market capitalization of INJ coin experienced a significant increase, increasing by almost 250% since mid-October.

The data also shows which three wallets have the highest percentage of INJ accumulation. At $2.18 billion, these stocks make up about 80% of the entire INJ supply. The above accumulation includes more than two-thirds of all tokens in circulation.

According to Santiment, the three largest INJ wallets have added more than 7 million tokens to their holdings over the past three months. It is unclear whether the INJ price rise is long-term as investors with deep pockets are likely taking profits.

Featured image from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com