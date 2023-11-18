Record-breaking achievement: WI Scholar Summit launches a new era in Asian financial literacy with over 1,000 graduates

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 18, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The WI Scholar Summit, Asia’s much-awaited financial education event, saw an influx of professionals from across the financial sector, including government dignitaries, academics and industry leaders, to deliver incisive discussions on Asia’s financial Set the stage for. Future.

WI Scholar Summit Celebrates Its First Financial Quotient Professional Course Graduates, Over 1000 Individuals Transformed by Financial Education! (Photo: Business Wire)

The summit officially kicked off at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC), which will run from October 26-28, 2023.

At the WI Scholar Summit, WCEI Academy made history, being recognized by the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest financial quotient convocation for entrepreneurs. More than 1,000 diverse graduates, including 61 diploma recipients from across Asia, were awarded diplomas and certificates, demonstrating the Academy’s commitment to promoting financial literacy in the region.

The focus of the WI Scholar Summit is financial independence as a cornerstone of personal and national prosperity, which is strongly endorsed by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. This vision aligns with WCEI Academy’s mission: to educate for financial independence and contribute to national progress.

This year, WCEI Academy, in partnership with Genovese University College, launched a Financial Quotient Certification course for those seeking financial freedom. At the summit, Dr. Stephen Chu, Founder of WCEI Academy, celebrated the graduation of participants from different age groups.

In his opening speech, Dr. Chu shared insights from the Berkshire Hathaway meeting, comparing Eastern labor-intensive and Western investment-driven wealth creation. These led him to establish WCEI Academy, which equips Asian entrepreneurs with key financial strategies. In 2023, the academy celebrated graduating 1,087 individuals aged 17 to 80.

“We see this curriculum as a transformational platform that equips our graduates with strong financial skills and acumen,” Dr. Chu noted.

The summit’s opening day featured licensed attorneys and university professors delivering financial quotient courses. The second day focused on finance and education seminars, encouraging partnerships between academia and industry and highlighting Malaysia’s economic future. The summit concluded with over 1000 graduates receiving diplomas, demonstrating the significant educational impact of the Academy.

