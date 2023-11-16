If women constitute half of the country then why don’t they get half the opportunities? We are grappling with the declining female workforce in India and are concerned about employment generation. Women, whether skilled or otherwise, are trapped by not getting adequate opportunities, lacking employable skills and not having significant support systems. Recognizing women’s entrepreneurship is important for economic progress as it taps vast reserves of untapped potential.

Women make up half the world’s population, and by empowering them to become entrepreneurs, we can unlock a vital source of innovation, creativity and productivity. When women are given equal opportunities to start and grow businesses, they can contribute to job creation, income generation and overall economic growth. By recognizing and supporting women entrepreneurs, we can harness their talents and drive economic progress in a sustainable and inclusive way.

As the founder of Upcycly, Namrutha Ramanathan is passionate about creating a sustainable future for the next generations through her textile waste conversion start-up. Founded in 2021, the company creates a variety of bags and accessories from textile waste for environmentally conscious consumers around the world. Upcycly works with women from marginalized communities to create bags and accessories from textile waste and sell them to environmentally conscious consumers around the world.

“Digital has helped me set up, run, grow, and grow my business, while also providing new experiences,” she says. “YouTube Creator Studio is great for editing my product videos. . And now I am building a generative AI tool for my business where we create memory pieces for young mothers. Every mother in a metro collects at least 15 kgs of her baby’s clothes as memories if the time is right. But when not used, these go to landfill. We show them what they can turn into bags and accessories through generative AI. This can save about 500 tonnes of textile waste a year.”

Women entrepreneurs bring unique perspectives and experiences to the business world. They often face different challenges than their male counterparts and also have different priorities. By recognizing women’s entrepreneurship, we can create an environment that addresses these specific needs and enables women to thrive. This can lead to the development of products and services that cater to a broader range of consumers, thereby promoting diversity and inclusivity in the marketplace.

Recognizing women entrepreneurship is not only about achieving gender equality but also about leveraging the diverse skills and perspectives that women bring to the table for the benefit of the entire economy.

Women have historically faced barriers and discrimination in accessing resources, networks, and opportunities for entrepreneurship. By acknowledging and supporting women entrepreneurs, we can break down these barriers and create more equal opportunities. This can help reduce the gender gap in entrepreneurship and empower women to take control of their economic destiny. When women are given equal opportunities to succeed as entrepreneurs, it benefits them individually and contributes to a more equitable and inclusive society.

With the help of technology, women entrepreneurs can access a wide range of resources and tools that were previously unavailable or difficult to access. For example, they can use online platforms and marketplaces to reach a global customer base, helping them expand their business beyond local markets and increase their revenue potential.

“Most of our communication with volunteers and audiences to build awareness is through social media and other channels, which allows us to reach a wider audience in India,” says Navya Naveli Nanda of Nimaya. “We also use social media as a platform to talk about issues that impact women today, and our community has grown over the past 3 years primarily because of the ability to connect instantly using technology has evolved. Our programs and initiatives use technology to ensure our programs are attractive to our audiences, with online training modules available.”

Technology also helps women entrepreneurs overcome traditional barriers to entry. This allows them to work from home or from flexible locations, which is especially beneficial for women who face barriers due to family responsibilities or cultural norms. Additionally, technology provides women with access to information and knowledge, helping them acquire new skills and stay updated with industry trends.

Technology also promotes networking and collaboration among women entrepreneurs. Online communities and social media platforms provide spaces for women to connect, share experiences, and seek advice from their peers. These networks can be particularly valuable to women who may have limited access to traditional professional networks or face isolation in male-dominated industries.

