Recession: The stars continue to align

The often predicted recession has not yet materialized. Is it avoided (ie, “soft-landing”)? A look at the mounting evidence leads us to the conclusion that a recession is coming; We suspect that when NBER decides its date, this quarter (Q4) will mark its debut.

Changes in earnings expectations in Q4 FactSet, Rosenberg Research

The first evidence of this was seen in recent employment figures. And consumers (2/3 of GDP) are starting to adjust to the spending spree in 2021 and 2022 with the “free money” provided by Uncle Sam. Credit card balances are now at record levels (and with interest rates in the mid-20% range). Crimes are increasing now. Earnings expectations for the retail industry are being cut as major retailers cut guidance. And stock analysts are cutting their earnings forecasts (see chart). Banks have cut headcount and restricted lending to both consumers and businesses, increasing their loan loss reserves. Housing affordability is at a 35-year low due to high prices, but mortgage rates are equally to blame, now at 8%. As far as inflation is concerned, this is the only good news; It feels like it’s melting.

employment

October was the first month in recent times to show weakness in employment. As noted in our previous blog, payrolls were actually negative in the establishment survey when accounting for revisions (-101K) and birth/death model add-ons (+127K). The household survey, which was not mentioned anywhere in the media, recorded -348K net jobs. And if the labor force participation rate had not declined (disincentivizing applicants), the U3 unemployment rate would have increased by more than +0.1 percentage point, bringing it to 3.9% (the low was 3.4% last December). Be that as it may, in the post-WWII era, a 0.5 percentage point increase in U3 has signaled a recession 100% of the time. Therefore, those who believe in a “soft-landing” scenario must also recognize that “this time is different.” (As Warren Buffett famously said: “What we learn from history is that people don’t learn from history.”)

According to Rosenberg Research, over the past three months, the household survey has shown a decline of -40K in job holders and a decline of over +665K in the number of unemployed people. Over those three months, the number of multiple job holders increased by +243K to a near-record 8.4 million, showing the pressure on household budgets.

Multiple jobholders: Both the first and second jobs are full-time zerohedge

In the latest Challenger survey, layoffs were 8% higher in October than a year earlier, and hiring announcements were down -85%. Seasonal retail hiring is lowest since 2008; This says something about how retailers think about upcoming holiday sales. Additionally, the U6 unemployment rate, a more comprehensive view of the employment picture, also rose, but by 0.2 percentage points to 7.2% (it was at a low of 6.5% last December). We’ve also noted that the number of companies announcing major layoffs is increasing, with several new announcements each week.

While the employment picture has moved toward “balance” from where it was in 2022 and early 2023, we expect it to move beyond “balanced” and deteriorate. The nature of the chakra is that it is always “neutral” or “balanced”, both when it rises and when it falls. October could be the first of many such weak employment reports.

Another indicator of job weakness is employment in head-hunting occupations. It has declined by -115K since February. When a headhunting business is struggling, it’s a sign of a weak job market.

Representation of roles in layoffs Revelio Labs

consumers

One reason the US economy remains in growth mode is the “resilient” consumer. Unfortunately, this appears to be changing. As mentioned above, “free money” from Uncle Sam kept consumer spirits high at least during Q3. There is now reason to believe that the “free money” has been spent.

The effect of “Excess Savings” has ended Haver Analytics, BEA, Rosenberg Research

The chart shows the savings rate since the beginning of the century. Note that savings have fallen to approximately 2008 levels and most of the “free money” has been spent. It appears that there is no reservoir or reserve here.

Also note that credit card balances are at a record high, $1.1 trillion, up 16% year over year. The chart shows that credit card debt now totals $3,800 per person, up $1,000 per person from October 2021.

Credit card debt balance per person Haver Analytics, Rosenberg Research

Most American households pay for everyday items (groceries, gasoline) with credit cards. Therefore, as prices have increased, so has the card balance. Crime has also increased, now at 5.8% (up 0.7 percentage points from the third quarter). Credit card as well as auto delinquencies have also increased, now accounting for 7.4% of outstanding balances in the third quarter. And 2.5% dues exceed 90 days, which keeps the repo man busy!

Credit Card Delinquency and Auto Loan Delinquency 90+ Days universal value advisor

Nowhere is the sting of inflation more evident than in the interest rates on those credit cards. All of them are 20%+ and some are closer to 30%. For low- and middle-income families, it has become difficult to make ends meet. Many people have maxed out their credit card limit. Unfortunately, banks are denying requests for increased limits (and requests for new cards) at near record or record levels. More cardholders are being charged late fees, falling behind on minimum payments, and facing higher costs due to their growing debt burden. About 10% of card users were in “persistent debt”, a term used when cardholders pay more in interest and fees than the principal balance each year.

Increase request rejection rates for new cards and limits Haver Analytics, Rosenberg Research, NY Fed

Now that the “free money” has been spent and there is very little space left on the credit card line, there is nothing left to do but cut down. The reality is that even modest cuts, if widespread, have significant economic consequences, including recession.

We saw auto sales decline in October (-1.2% from September). They have now been down in three of the last four months. And the latest Fed Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) indicates that banks continued to tighten lending standards in Q4, and that includes auto.

business area

The economy can’t be very good when earnings expectations are falling in seven out of 10 sectors. The chart shows that health care costs lead to a -16%+ decline in Q4 earnings. For the S&P 500 as a whole, expectations are for -4% earnings growth. Equity markets are very sensitive to changes in these earnings expectations.

Changes in earnings expectations in Q4 FactSet, Rosenberg Research

Additionally, we see that Johnson Redbook reported a -1.5% decline in same store sales in October and sales at big box stores like Target

tgt

(TGT), Walmart

WMT

(WMT), and Costco (COST) noted in their Q3 reports that customers were “down trading” and skipping discretionary purchases.

We have seen in previous blogs that manufacturing is already in recession. The ISM Manufacturing PMI for October has been in contraction (below 50) for 11 consecutive months at 46.7.

ISM Manufacturing PMI universal value advisor

And the ISM Services PMI was 51.8 in October, down from 53.6 in September and disappointing the consensus forecast of 53.0. It appears that this too is headed towards contraction soon.

banking

Because credit is the lifeblood of the economy, when the banking sector shrinks, the economy flops. And banks are contracting. Since the March regional bank explosion, banks have:

lost deposits;

Lending in every type of credit has been reduced, and applications for increased credit card lines have been rejected at the highest rates in history. In addition, they have also tightened mortgage lending standards;

Banks are being strict in giving loans to big and small businesses Haver Analytics, Rosenberg Research

Delinquencies are increasing in the consumer, auto and commercial loan sectors;

Is everyone increasing their loan loss reserves;

New consumer loans, auto loans and credit card loans are at or near historic lows;

In the regional banking sector, commercial real estate (CRE) loan issues are on the rise. 15 out of 18 regional banks reported rising charge-offs and those non-performing loans had increased by 80% from Q3 ’22.

Accommodation

The housing industry continues to decline as mortgage rates approach 8%. Affordability is at its lowest level since the 1980s.

housing affordability index Haver Analytics, Rosenberg Research

DR Horton, a major US builder, reported slow sales in Q3 and sees very slow sales growth going forward (2.8% in 2024). We believe this is also optimistic. Horton is now offering tiny homes at low prices.

We have seen a decline in sales in the existing home sector (pending sales are down -13% year over year), and mortgage applications are now at a three decade low. Since home ownership is out of reach for most people, one would think that landlords would be able to raise rents. Or else! There is a glut of new products, and demand is weak because most of the population that wanted to move during the pandemic has done so by now. According to FNMA, vacancy rates have reached 6.5%; The 15-year average is 5.8%. And it looks like the downward pressure on rents will continue as a record number of apartment units under construction are completed.

Apartment List National Rent Index and Vacancy Rate Haver Analytics, Rosenberg Research

inflation

Current inflation has fallen at the fastest pace in the post-World War II era. Even the Mannheim Used Vehicle Price Index, which is the poster child for this particular inflationary epidemic, has now turned negative (-4.0%) on a year-over-year basis.

Price changes for selected market segments Mannheim

Wage growth has not turned into the much-touted wage-price spiral the Fed was so worried about. According to Rosenberg Research, the three-month annualized rate of wage growth of +3.2% is consistent with a 2% or less rate of inflation, as productivity is shown to be +4.7% in Q3 and +2.2% Y/Y. Quoting Chairman Powell (from his November 1 press conference):

Wage increases have actually slowed down significantly over the past 18 months and have reached a level where they are very close to the level that would be consistent with 2% inflation over time.

The NY Fed’s Global Supply Chain Stress Index (“Bottleneck Index”) was -1.74 standard deviations below its average in October. This is the lowest reading on record.

standard deviation from the mean value universal value advisor

We have world food prices down -10.9% from a year ago and down -25% from their peak.

United Nations Food and Agriculture World Food Prices universal value advisor

The Baltic Dry Index is now down -74% from its October 2021 peak. And the world’s largest container shipper, Moller-Maersk, has just announced layoffs of -10,000 people! It wasn’t that long ago that the cost of shipping a container, if they were found at all, was $20,000+.

As discussed in previous blogs, China is already in recession. Their producer price index has been falling for several months and the prices of their exports are also falling. As economist David Rosenberg has pointed out, this means China is exporting deflation.

Export Price Index – China Haver Analytics, Rosenberg Research

To limit the discussion of inflation, the growth of money supply (M2) is now negative for the first time in history. For monetarists, this means deflation is just around the corner!

M2 y/y % change universal value advisor

The Fed’s own internal view is that inflation is falling rapidly. The NY Fed inflation gauge is at a 30-month low and on a steep decline, while the San Francisco Fed projects inflation will reach zero by the end of 2024.

NY Fed underlying inflation gauge and SF Fed inflation forecast Haver Analytics, Rosenberg Research

final thoughts

Underlying employment data are indicating weakness. We believe the unemployment rate will continue to rise for the next several quarters.

We also believe that the NBER will mark the beginning of a recession this quarter, Q4.

The risk of deflation is real. A mild recession would drag inflation down to 0%; But if the recession is not so mild, we may face deflation.

,Joshua Barron and Eugene Hoover contributed to this blog,