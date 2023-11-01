Recession imminent: Wall Street's top economist warns of collapse

Amid growing concerns about an impending financial crisis, one of Wall Street’s top economists has warned about the strong possibility of a recession that may have already begun, arguing that the United States Federal Reserve may soon The Fund cannot reduce rate increases at any time.

Indeed, commenting on the decline of the major stock indexes, economist Gary Shilling, president of A. Gary Shilling & Co., asserted that investors are “finally starting to take the Fed seriously” rather than thinking it’s just bailing out Wall Street. Will salvage, as he told David Lynn in an interview streamed on October 31.

Fed’s credibility at stake

As the investment adviser, who also served on the staff of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and was the first chief economist for the investment and wealth management division of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Merrill Lynch, explained, the Fed last year It was “slow to recognize the force of inflation” in the early 1970s.

“They thought it was a short-term phenomenon (…), so they didn’t really start tightening until March. And interestingly, US inflation did not peak year-on-year until June, three months later, so the Fed was too late. And then, on top of that, investors had this feeling that, ‘Okay, the pattern here is that the Fed will bail out Wall Street.’”

However, Shilling said that “the Fed really had a lot of credibility” due to its slowness in reacting to inflation last year, which is why he believes “it would be wise for them to reverse gears this time, which is really Will destroy his credibility” and he will have to start over with the eight ball.

impending recession

For this reason, the economist believes that “it’s very hard to see how you wouldn’t have a recession if we haven’t already started” and “when the Fed gets really hot on the heels of growth… And rates are getting heavier (…), it has been an absolutely reliable predictor of recession. (…) It has never missed.

Asked to comment on the Fed keeping rates high for an average of eight months to a year, Shilling shared his estimate that the Fed could begin to ease rate hikes only when it is absolutely certain that Lest they overshoot inflation and end it. In other words:

“When the Fed saw that they had done a recession, they backed off. I don’t think that’s going to happen at this point, so I suspect it will be until next year before the Fed moves toward easing, and they want to make sure they get solid evidence that inflation is no longer an issue. .

Meanwhile, Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone recently pointed to the similarity in chart patterns between the current economic situation and the economic situation before the Great Recession in 2008, while he reiterated his warnings of a coming economic crash, as That Feinbold had reported. At the end of September.

Watch the full interview below:

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com