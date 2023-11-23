Recession eases in Germany in November, indicating less recession -PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s recession showed signs of slowing in November and both manufacturing and services activity declined at a slower pace than in previous months, a preliminary survey on Thursday showed, raising hopes. That the recession may be less than expected.

The HCOB German flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to a four-month high of 47.1 in November from 45.9 in October, above economists’ forecast of 46.5.

A reading below the 50 level indicates a contraction in business activity.

The composite PMI index tracks the services and manufacturing sectors that account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, the euro zone’s largest.

“A return to growth territory is a possible possibility, which will likely materialize in the first half of the coming year,” said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Business activity in the services sector fell for the third time in the past four months, but was more modest than in October with a reading of 48.7, slightly above analysts’ forecast of 48.5.

According to the survey, rising pressure on wages and output prices in the services sector suggests that inflation is unlikely to ease significantly in the coming months.

Manufacturing PMI rose to a six-month high of 42.3 from 40.8 in October, better than analysts expected, although still in contraction territory.

“There is a ray of hope in the manufacturing sector as the decline in new orders is slowing. This is supported by both domestic and external orders,” de la Rubia said.

He said current data showed German economic output would decline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, less than the 0.9% decline previously forecast.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousa; Editing by Christina Fincher)

