'Recession always starts with an economy that is growing rapidly': An investment leader explains why he sees a 50% chance of a recession in 2024

Investment pioneer Rob Arnott said there was a 50-50 chance of a recession in the coming year.

He told CNBC that many people think that a recession does not start with a rapidly growing economy, but the truth is the opposite.

U.S. stocks look particularly weak, Arnott said, while bonds are more attractive at lower yields.

The US economy has seen its strongest quarter of growth since 2021, but for investment pioneer Rob Arnott that doesn’t mean the upbeat news will continue in the new year.

While most Wall Street analysts have changed their views to no recession in the near term, the founder of Research Affiliates and the “godfather of smart beta” Investing is less optimistic.

“People will say recessions don’t start with a growing economy,” Arnott told CNBC on Thursday. “That’s not true. Recessions always start with an economy that’s growing rapidly. That’s the nature of peaks and troughs.”

Bloomberg’s latest survey showed that forecasters gave a roughly 55% chance of a recession in the next 12 months.

In Arnott’s view, recent bond market volatility suggests reason for caution, even if the stock market seems to have ignored it so far.

“The typical risk of a recession or bear market in any given year is about 20%,” he said. “I would say it’s about 50-50 for the coming year.”

When asked if his forecast meant investors should buy bonds, he said no, although he acknowledged that bonds are far more attractive than they were when yields were lower. Meanwhile, he warned that US growth stocks remain weak.

“There are some headwinds that are against growth and in favor of value,” Arnot said. “One of them is relative valuation. When the valuation spread between growth and value gets too wide, any mean reversion will work to your advantage if you are a value investor.”

He said persistent inflation supports the case for value stocks rather than growth stocks, as they offer a larger margin of safety.

Increased inflation also keeps bond yields high, suggesting a higher discount rate for long-term future growth, and ultimately “depresses the value of growth stocks relative to value stocks.”

