These holiday shoppers were looking for big savings on Black Friday 2022. But did those discounts live up to the Black Friday promotion? According to personal finance website WalletHub (image courtesy of Facebook), often not.

Miami, FL. – Black Friday shoppers looking for big savings – the elusive 40, 50 and 60 percent off discounts – may even put their faith in the Tooth Fairy or the Easter Bunny, to say nothing of You Know Who.

That’s the conclusion of a recent market analysis from personal finance website WalletHub. That study predicted that the prices of about 35 percent of so-called sale items on November 24 would not save at all compared to actual prices before Black Friday.

On the other hand, according to WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe, Black Friday savings are real in some categories of consumer goods, but shoppers need to avoid promotions to get big discounts.

“Shoppers can save hundreds or thousands of dollars on Black Friday if they know where to look,” says Happé.

“But in reality not all items are being offered at lower prices than usual.”

Black Friday – the day after the Thanksgiving holiday – is traditionally one of the biggest shopping occasions of the year, with more than 100 million Americans shopping in person or online each year.

Nearly 30 percent of U.S. consumers say they plan to spend less during the 2023 holiday season than in 2022. However, based on years of past spending history, retail analysts are taking that prediction largely with a grain of salt.

“Black Friday… while it may have lost some of its excitement and magic, it still has an important role,” says Hugh Fletcher, global marketing director, Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology.

He further added, “It is not about the best deals of the year, but about the right deals at the right time.”

“We know the number one reason to shop on Black Friday is to buy Christmas gifts for loved ones… There is one event consumers absolutely will not skimp on, and that is Christmas.”

So, how can consumers get the most for their money amid the hassles of the biggest shopping madness of the year, Black Friday?

WalletHub suggests that the best buys on Black Friday can be found in packaged consumer goods, such as cosmetics, food items, toiletries and similar small gifts.

“Consumer packaged goods will be discounted an average of 35 percent on Black Friday,” explains Happé, “making them the product category with the most savings.”

“You’ll save the second most money on Black Friday when buying apparel and accessories, averaging 32 percent off.”

The WalletHub study also predicts that consumers can save money when purchasing big-ticket items on Black Friday, when home appliances are discounted an average of 28 percent.

But WalletHub analysts warn consumers to stay away from computers, phones and other electronic items on Black Friday, when those items are discounted an average of just 20 percent.

But those prices are still lower than furniture, Happé says.

She adds, “Furniture is by far the worst-rated item to purchase on Black Friday.” “You’ll only get an average of 11 percent off furniture purchases, which isn’t particularly impressive compared to other big times of year for furniture sales.”

Other recent holiday studies have found that many consumers have begun to share WalletHub’s frustrations about the Black Friday retail experience and the values ​​it offers.

According to a 2023 study recently completed by international online research group YouGov, only 17 percent of consumers think they can get real discounts on Black Friday.

YouGov researchers also found that 54 percent of consumers reported that they had previously visited a store in person on Black Friday and felt it was crowded and inconvenient, while 69 percent said they were more likely to visit local businesses rather than big box stores. Like to shop in.

WalletHub is a personal finance website launched in August 2013. It is based in Miami and is owned by Evolution Finance, Inc. is owned by.

WalletHub offers free consumer tools, such as its Wallet Literacy Quiz and its Financial Fitness tool, which provide users with credit reports, credit scores, and credit monitoring.

Source: www.bing.com