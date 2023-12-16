Recent data shows job losses in AI are increasing, but the numbers don't tell the whole story

According to a recent report of 750 business leaders who use AI from ResumeBuilder, 37% say technology replaces workers in 2023. Meanwhile, 44% report that AI efficiency will result in layoffs in 2024.

But even amid reports of AI-induced layoffs, many experts disagree with Musk’s idea.

Julia Toothacre, ResumeBuilder’s resume and career strategist, believes the data from its research may not accurately reflect the broader business landscape. “There are still a lot of traditional organizations and small businesses that don’t embrace technology the way some of the larger companies do,” Toothacre said.

Layoffs are a reality, but AI technology is also enabling business leaders to restructure and redefine the jobs we do.

Alex Hood, chief product officer at project management and collaboration software company Asana, estimates that half the time we spend at work is what he calls “working about work.” Here, he is referring to status updates, inter-departmental communication, and all the other parts of the work that are not at the core of why we are there.

“If this can be mitigated by AI, it could be a great unlock,” Hood said.

He says that without the nuance behind the numbers, statistics characterizing and predicting AI-induced layoffs reflect fear more than reality.

By tackling task-based tasks with AI, humans have the opportunity to move up the value chain, says Mark Cenedella, founder of Leet Resume and Ladders. “For the entire economy,” Cenedella said workers will be able to focus on “integrating or structuring or defining task-based work.” He compares this change to mid-century office culture, when there were entire floors of typists – something that eliminated the efficiency of word processors.

White-collar work and ‘human-centric’ AI

According to Asana’s State of AI at Work 2023 report, employees say 29% of their jobs could be replaced by AI. However, Asana is a proponent of what it calls “human-centered AI”, which seeks to enhance human capabilities and collaboration, not replace people entirely. The report said that the more people understand human-centered AI, the more they will believe it will have a positive impact on their work.

According to the United Nations, white-collar and clerical workers represent between 19.6%–30.4% of all employed people globally. Analytic and communication tools have redefined knowledge work over the past few years, and “generative AI should be considered another development in this long continuum of change.”

But by 2022, 34% of the global population will still not have access to the internet, so any conversation about the impact of AI on layoffs and the potential restructuring of work will also include discussion of the broader tradeoffs between technological capabilities and features. There should be. Note.

An activist’s personal responsibility and AI tampering

For professionals looking to avoid redundancies in an AI-fueled work environment, there are some steps to take.

Cenedella says that being a modern white-collar professional carries a level of personal responsibility. “Part of your job is to keep developing new skills,” he said. “If you learned some software five years ago, it’s not enough. You have to learn new software today.”

For example, while positions like research and data analysis are in line with AI automation, companies will still need someone to provide AI with signals, understand the results, and take action.

“My advice to anyone is to understand how AI could impact your position in your industry right now,” Toothacre said. “At least you have an idea of ​​what to potentially expect, whereas you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

But Cenedella also believes that business leaders are expected to help employees develop their skills during their time at the company. “Simply for the sake of self-interest, companies that fund the development of their employees will be in a better position to stay a little ahead of companies that don’t,” he said.

Even Hood, which is at the forefront of creating collaboration and project management solutions using AI, is still experimenting with its products. In preparation for an upcoming performance review for one of his team members, Hood experimented by asking the AI ​​how he was collaborating with the team member.

The AI ​​compiled a list of all their shared interests, all the actions and feedback between them, and a characterization of their relationship based on the messages they sent each other. In it, Hood gives an example of what AI tinkering could look like.

“You learn it by asking questions and seeing what it’s capable of, and being disappointed in some ways, and surprised in some ways, and then leaning into it,” Hood said. “The best thing employers can do is give people the ability to understand what is the art of what is possible through personal experimentation using AI today.”

While the current generation of AI is resulting in layoffs, there is no historical evidence that such technological advancements will result in mass unemployment. As Cendella says, there is a history of flexibility in the workforce, and increased technological capability could result in “higher value” work – and greater productivity that future generations of AI will learn to handle.

Source: www.cnbc.com