Recalled applesauce pouches may have been intentionally laced with lead

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether recalled cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches, which contained high levels of lead and sickened at least 65 children, were intentionally contaminated.

In late October, the FDA issued a public health warning advising against consuming or purchasing Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Sachets because they may contain elevated levels of lead. Subsequently, the agency added Schnuck brand and Weis brand products to the recall. The FDA said this week that the agency has received 65 reports of illnesses potentially linked to the products and that all affected people are under 6 years of age.

During its investigation, the agency has determined that the lead was linked to “an intentional act by someone in the supply chain and we are trying to figure it out,” said Jim Jones, FDA’s deputy commissioner for humans. Food, told Politico, which first reported the development.

How will the recalled applesauce pouches become contaminated with lead?

The FDA is focusing on lead-contaminated cinnamon, potentially being linked to “economically motivated adulteration,” NBC News reports.

According to the FDA, food manufacturers can use “economically motivated adulteration” or EMA by substituting an ingredient “to make it appear better or more valuable.” But the agency also says such actions could constitute food fraud and could result in “lead poisoning from adulterated spices and an allergic reaction from a hidden, substituted ingredient that just involves a food allergen.”

The FDA is inspecting the AustroFoods facility in Ecuador, where Wanabana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs, and Weiss cinnamon apple sauce pouches were produced.

The agency is working with Ecuadorian authorities in the investigation of Cinnamon. Spices supplied to AustroFoods by Ecuador-based NegaSmart contained lead in quantities higher than allowed by Ecuador and the company “is currently under Ecuador’s administrative sanctions process to determine the party responsible for the contamination,” the FDA said on Dec. 5. Said.

The FDA’s Jones told POLITICO that the manufacturers likely “did not think that this product would end up in a country with a strong regulatory process.”

How many people are affected by the applesauce product recall?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received 125 reports of cases in 22 states while tracking an outbreak of lead poisoning in cinnamon applesauce. Among those cases:

46 have been confirmed

68 are possible

11 cases are doubtful.

To be included in those numbers, a person must have high blood levels within three months of eating one of the products after November 2022. (The CDC and FDA may have different case numbers because they collect data differently.)

The FDA said consumers should not eat or buy Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Sachets, available nationally through Amazon, Dollar Tree and other online stores, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and Variety Pack, and Weis. are sold at level. Brand Cinnamon Applesauce Sachet.

Contributed by: Celine Martin

Source: www.usatoday.com