Rebel Satoshi is rising, Shiba Inu and PEPE are unstable

RBLZ sold 10 million tokens in 48 hours

Shiba Inu burn rate increased by 60%, but on-chain analysis indicates a negative trend

PEPE transferred 418 billion tokens to Binance, leading to a gain of 47% in a month.

As the crypto sector evolves, new players emerge with the goal of reshaping decentralized finance (DeFi). In this overview, we highlight three different projects: Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and PEPE (PEPE).

Rebel Satoshi is driving decentralization

Rebel Satoshi is a new crypto promoting decentralization.

The token has sold 10 million RBLZ in the first 48 hours of its presale.

RBLZ serves as Rebel Satoshi’s membership and governance token with a total supply of 250 million.

Rebel Satoshi has a deflation mechanism that gradually reduces the token supply.

Investors who purchase RBLZ receive full access to Rebel Satoshi’s ecosystem, which includes an NFT marketplace, a P2E game, and a staking program.

In November, Rebel Satoshi entered the early bird round of its presale, with RBLZ trading at $0.010.

RBLZ price will rise to $0.013 when Satoshi enters rebel phase

By the end of the presale round, RBLZ is expected to trade at $0.025.

Shiba Inu remains volatile despite rising token burning rate

Due to AI industry investment, SHIB’s burn rate increased to 60%.

However, on-chain analysis suggests a potential downside in the coming weeks, with weak support at $0.000006, according to the Global In/Out of the Money chart.

Despite Shiberium’s progress, including the milestone of 4 million transactions, the recent price decline has raised questions about SHIB’s ability to regain momentum and maintain its position in the market.

As of November 22, 2023, SHIB was trading at $0.000008134, with analysts predicting it to rise to $0.000008350 due to increased burn rate.

PEPE is bullish

On November 20, 2023, PepeCoin transferred 418 billion PEPE to the Binance Earn program. Rewards will be distributed to Binance users through various campaigns in the coming months.

The move created bullish sentiment among PEPE investors, pushing prices up 47% in a month. Trading volume also increased by 108% during that period.

Still, PEPE is under pressure. As of November 22, 2023, PEPE was trading at $0.000001114, down 11.28% from the previous week.

Despite the recent decline, experts remain optimistic and are expecting PEPE to reach $0.000001655 by the end of 2023 due to the ongoing utilities and developments on the network.

On-chart data also suggests that PEPE could reach $0.000002000 by Q1 2024.

For more information visit the official Rebel Satoshi presale website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Crypto.News does not endorse any products mentioned on this page. Users should do their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Follow us on Google News

Source: crypto.news