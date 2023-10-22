Rebecca Loose criticizes David Beckham documentary: ‘He needs to take responsibility’

Rebecca Loos has shared her verdict on the David Beckham documentary and criticized the footballer in the process.

Loos found herself embroiled in a celebrity scandal in 2004, when she claimed that she had an affair with Beckham when she was his and his wife Victoria’s personal assistant.

The former Dutch model became David’s PA when he transferred to Real Madrid in July 2003, but was sacked a few months later. After this he gave an interview world news In April 2004, she alleged that she and Beckham had a four-month affair.

While the claims were never confirmed and David dismissed them as “ridiculous” at the time, they are addressed in the Netflix documentary, in which he said that “there were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. This was the first There was a time that Victoria and I were put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. I don’t know. I don’t know how we got through it, to be completely honest.

He said of Victoria: “It was incredibly difficult to see her injured. But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it is our personal life.”

Loos has expressed displeasure at Beckham’s “poor me” approach to the documentary’s portrayal of the tabloid scandal. mailonline: “He needs to take responsibility.”

She added: “Of course he can say whatever he wants, and I understand he has an image to protect, but he’s portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, just like I These stories are made up. “He is indirectly suggesting that I am the one who has hurt Victoria.”

Luz, who now lives in Norway and is happily married with two children, described it as “the worst” for her as she is accused of “being the one who caused the suffering”.

“It upset me… all he could say was it was a difficult time and I didn’t want to talk about it,” she said.

“It’s absolutely fine if you don’t want to take responsibility for things because of your family and your children. But he specifically made it seem like…it’s my fault, that he had nothing to do with it.”

David Beckham in four-part Netflix series ‘Beckham’ (Netflix)

A four-part documentary series titled beckhamNow available to stream on Netflix.

