The price of Bitcoin rose to $36,700, likely driven by anticipation of the SEC’s decision on Bitcoin ETFs and a bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market.

The SEC has a six-day decision period starting today for approval of several Bitcoin ETF applications.

High-profile predictions suggest that the price of Bitcoin could rise between $200K and $350K, influenced by factors including social unrest and a halving event in 2024.

After several days of relatively low volatility, the price of Bitcoin has started to climb once again. A few hours ago, it reached a new 18-month high of more than $36,700 (according to CoinMarketCap data).

While this sounds like good news for bulls, it is worth looking at the main factors that led to the latest rally.

One possible factor could be the pending spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, which several finance giants like BlackRock and Invesco have filed in the past months.

Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seifert and Eric Balchunas Claimed The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has six days to approve or reject the ETF starting today (November 9).

Another element playing a role in BTC’s rise could be the overall bullish state of the market. Most digital assets have posted substantial gains over the past 24 hours, while the global cryptocurrency market cap has surged to $1.4 trillion.

Bitcoin has had quite a successful year so far, with its valuation increasing by more than 120% since January 1. However, many experts believe that this is only the beginning of another rally that could take the asset to new heights.

Two well-known individuals who touched on the matter were Max Keizer (chairman of El Salvador-based Bitcoin mining startup Volcano Energy) and Michael Saylor (executive chairman of MicroStrategy).

The former believes the leading digital asset could rise to $200K following potential social unrest, while the latter believes BTC could trade above $350K following the halving event in 2024. Inspired by.

Those interested in checking out five additional price predictions coming from prominent personalities can do so in the video below:

source: cryptopotato.com