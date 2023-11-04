DNY59

I last updated investors in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) in late August, as the major retail REIT suffered a steep decline as investors priced in longer-term Fed policy. Buyers attempted to scramble O to lower lows in October, but failed, as O fell further towards its lows this week.

Investors have priced in higher bond yields, as the 10Y yield (US10Y) broke decisively from its August resistance level, rising above the 5% level two weeks ago. Last week’s selloff came at Realty Income’s smaller rival Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for a massive $9.3B. Realty Income expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2024 and expects AFFO per share to be accretive by 2.5%.

Thus, investors are grappling with it as dip-buyers are back this week, assessing the benefits of the deal and considering the risks. I believe the growth risks of Realty Income’s $9.3B deal are clear, as it needs to continue pursuing external growth opportunities as organic growth slows. The deal’s expected accretion of 2.5% is considered conservative. Management highlighted that they have made more prudent estimates given the macroeconomic uncertainties.

Revised analysts estimate AFFO per share will grow by 3.7% in FY24, topping its previous growth outlook of 1%. Thus, analysts remain cautiously optimistic, although questions remain over the momentum through 2025. Despite this, analysts’ FY25 AFFO growth estimate of 3.1% suggests confidence in the medium-term prospects of the deal, even though the interest rate environment may remain harsh.

I believe that given SRC’s current valuation, Realty Income’s timing on the acquisition feels right. While the market has tried to price in the implied acquisition premium as SRC has risen above $37 this week, its forward AFFO multiple of 9.9x remains below O’s forward AFFO per share multiple of 11.7x. Management indicated that their estimated 2.5% AFFO per share accretion is responsible for the “difference” in their relative AFFO per share multiples.

Thus, Realty Income has strengthened its scale and market leadership in complementary assets with Spirit Realty Capital at a very reasonable valuation. Its ability to leverage its premium multiple in an all-stock offering should give investors confidence about its ability to maintain its leverage.

Despite this, there were some notable concerns raised by analysts on the call that should warrant caution on Spirit Realty Capital’s debt. Realty Income will loan over $4.1B with a weighted average cost of approximately 3.48% and an average term of 4.9 years. However, there are legitimate concerns about the approximately $800M in maturity in 2025, which adds to the original $1.09B of Realty Income. Overall, this represents about 7.6% of the company’s consolidated loan base.

Management’s commentary suggests the company is not unduly concerned as Spirit has no near-term maturities to deal with its debt, “providing a favorable outlook for the next 12 months.”

However, I believe the market needs to reflect the medium-term refinancing risks on Spirit’s long-term debt, as Realty Income’s bond yields have recently reached the “mid to high 6%.” As such, while we do not expect a structural decline in interest rates over the next two years, I believe it is important to assess the increased refinancing risks that are putting pressure on Realty Income’s FY25 AFFO outlook. Moreover, while the Fed paused its rate hikes at the recent FOMC meeting, the committee remains prepared for further hikes if necessary.

Additionally, investors should consider increased execution risks as Realty Income integrates Spirit’s business model into its underwriting process. Management indicated that “it is too early to determine whether Realty Income will incorporate the practices from Spirit Realty’s underwriting process.” While Realty Income has substantial experience in this aspect and complementary profile of assets, the hostile macro environment has reduced the teams’ margin of error.

o Price Chart (Weekly) (Trading View)

There is no doubt that the sharp decline in O since the July 2023 high has prompted holders to flee, as it has swung towards this week’s lows ($45 levels). The steep decline has opened up a mean-reversion opportunity for high-conviction investors who believe in the earnings growth profile of the Spirit deal.

I also assess that dip buyers are back, although O does not have any bearish traps (false downside breakdown) that could push it to its current levels. The failure of buyers to hold the O’s $55 level was consequential, as it led to a massive wave of technical selling over the past two months.

Thus, my confidence in O recapturing the 2023 high in the near to medium term is significantly reduced. Despite this, I assess that the mean-reversion opportunity remains valid, but I suggest taking profits below the $55 area. Thus, a potential upside of 20% is still reasonable if O can maintain its current levels. With a dividend yield of 6.6%, the risk/reward profile remains attractive.

Rating: Buy Hold.

Important Note: Investors are reminded to conduct their own due diligence and not to rely on information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that ratings are not intended to determine any specific entry/exit timing at the time of writing unless otherwise specified.

