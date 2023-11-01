Realtors found liable for $1.8 billion in losses in conspiracy to keep commissions high

Washington, DC (CNN) – A Missouri jury on Tuesday found the National Association of Realtors, a real estate industry trade group, and some residential brokerages liable for nearly $1.8 billion in damages after determining they artificially inflated commissions for home sales. A conspiracy was hatched to keep it higher than.

The lawsuit involved home sales that occurred between April 2015 and June 2022.

“We see this as a tremendous day of accountability for these companies,” Michael Ketchmark, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, told CNN.

Despite the decision, the matter is still far from being resolved.

“This case is no closer to being final. We will appeal the liability findings because we stand by the fact that NAR rules serve the best interests of consumers, support market-driven pricing and advance business competition,” NAR President Tracy Casper said after the decision was announced. said in a statement.

However, he said NAR “can’t speak specifically” about the basis of the appeal until it is filed. “In the interim, we will ask the court to reduce the damages awarded by the jury,” Casper said.

HomeServices of America and two subsidiaries owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, as well as Keller Williams Realty, were among the other real estate groups the jury found guilty of conspiracy.

A spokesperson for HomeServices told CNN that the company is “disappointed by the court’s decision and intends to appeal.”

“Today’s decision means buyers will face even greater hurdles in an already challenging real estate market and sellers will have difficulty realizing the value of their homes,” the spokesperson said.

Keller Williams did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Ketchmark said groups like HomeServices are making this claim “because they are desperate to hang on to a system they have rigged against everyone.”

“They’ve been making this same argument in court for the last few weeks, and it took the jury two and a half hours to ignore it,” he said.

The appeals process could take up to three years, said Jarrett Seaberg, a housing policy analyst at TD Cowen. He said the losing party would probably try to get the case heard in the Supreme Court.

But Tuesday’s decision doesn’t mean “buyer commissions are a thing of the past,” he said.

The judge presiding over the case will have to decide the scope of the injunction, which could result in “minor changes” to the current commission-sharing system. “If so, the impact may be limited as we expect most brokers to continue to offer commission sharing to increase interest in the property,” Seeberg. Added.

Minutes after Tuesday’s win, Catchmark filed a new class-action lawsuit against real estate companies including Douglas Elliman, Compass and Redfin. The new lawsuit also alleges that the companies violated antitrust laws by conspiring to keep commissions high.

Douglas Elliman and Compass declined to comment on the new case. Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman called it “a copycat lawsuit.”

Source: www.cnn.com