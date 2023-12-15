Realtors, economists make predictions for the 2024 housing market

Mustard Seed Community in Round Rock is part of an effort with the help of Austin-based bank Amplify Credit Union. There are 28 two-bedroom homes, and rental costs in the community are $1,375 per month. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday’s passage of the Austin City Council HOME initiative marks a potentially major change in the city’s housing market, but any effects of the measure likely won’t be felt until 2024.

Zillow, the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the Austin Board of Realtors (ABOR) each provided KXAN with their predictions for the next year in housing in Austin and Central Texas.

Zillow: Optimism for 2024, AI is coming

Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divongue talks about the indicators he says 2024 will be a good year for housing. Plus, the company makes six big predictions for the home-buying process next year.

“It’s probably not the best idea to sit on the sidelines when you have an opportunity,” DeVongeau said.

ABOR: Austin’s stabilization has begun

ABOR economist Claire Losey indicated that home prices in Austin have begun to normalize after the city’s 2020 boom, but affordability is still a distant goal.

“We know that any home buyer in the Austin MSA, typically needs an income of $90,000 to $100,000 to be able to enter the market for home ownership,” Losey said. “Finding a supply of affordable inventory at a price level compatible with that income is a different story.”

ULI: Real estate industry must adapt

A report from ULI calls for new thinking in the real estate industry, and ULI program committee chair Lance Copeland said Austin will need new thinking, too.

“For a long time, there was a perception that if we don’t build it, they won’t come, or if we make it hard to develop, the city won’t grow. The city has been in a complete contrast in terms of development,” Copeland said.

Source: www.kxan.com