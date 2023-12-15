December 16, 2023
Realtors, economists make predictions for the 2024 housing market


Mustard Seed Community in Round Rock is part of an effort with the help of Austin-based bank Amplify Credit Union. There are 28 two-bedroom homes, and rental costs in the community are $1,375 per month. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday’s passage of the Austin City Council HOME initiative marks a potentially major change in the city’s housing market, but any effects of the measure likely won’t be felt until 2024.

Zillow, the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the Austin Board of Realtors (ABOR) each provided KXAN with their predictions for the next year in housing in Austin and Central Texas.

Zillow: Optimism for 2024, AI is coming

Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divongue talks about the indicators he says 2024 will be a good year for housing. Plus, the company makes six big predictions for the home-buying process next year.

“It’s probably not the best idea to sit on the sidelines when you have an opportunity,” DeVongeau said.

ABOR: Austin’s stabilization has begun

ABOR economist Claire Losey indicated that home prices in Austin have begun to normalize after the city’s 2020 boom, but affordability is still a distant goal.

“We know that any home buyer in the Austin MSA, typically needs an income of $90,000 to $100,000 to be able to enter the market for home ownership,” Losey said. “Finding a supply of affordable inventory at a price level compatible with that income is a different story.”

ULI: Real estate industry must adapt

A report from ULI calls for new thinking in the real estate industry, and ULI program committee chair Lance Copeland said Austin will need new thinking, too.

“For a long time, there was a perception that if we don’t build it, they won’t come, or if we make it hard to develop, the city won’t grow. The city has been in a complete contrast in terms of development,” Copeland said.

Source: www.kxan.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

3 things you need to know if you buy Archer Aviation stock today

3 things you need to know if you buy Archer Aviation stock today

December 16, 2023
Meet the Boring Stock That's Absolutely Crushing Amazon The Motley Fool

Meet the Boring Stock That’s Absolutely Crushing Amazon The Motley Fool

December 16, 2023

You may have missed

3 things you need to know if you buy Archer Aviation stock today

3 things you need to know if you buy Archer Aviation stock today

December 16, 2023
Meet the Boring Stock That's Absolutely Crushing Amazon The Motley Fool

Meet the Boring Stock That’s Absolutely Crushing Amazon The Motley Fool

December 16, 2023
Thinking of raiding your emergency fund to buy Christmas gifts? Here's why this is actually a terrible idea

Thinking of raiding your emergency fund to buy Christmas gifts? Here’s why this is actually a terrible idea

December 16, 2023
Taylor Swift: How she became part of this year's economic story

Taylor Swift: How she became part of this year’s economic story

December 16, 2023
Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Newstral

Rarible Protocol and Arbitrum One: A Game-Changing Integration for NFT Developers – Nustral – Business News

December 16, 2023
Rachel Cruze: 20 Ways To Save at Target

14 Things You Can Do to Save On Your Next Target Trip

December 16, 2023