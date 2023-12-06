Realtor.com says Houston housing market looking good for buyers in 2024

A for sale real estate sign is shown on a home in Spring on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Melissa Phillip/Staff Photographer

Realtor.com this week released its forecast for America’s 100 largest housing markets to 2024. Houston ranked 88th. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Realtor.com senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones said projections for Houston, along with other Texas metro areas, indicate an upcoming recovery in the market due to higher prices and higher demand due to the pandemic.

“We are hopeful that Houston and these Texas markets will begin to get back on track to what was normal before the pandemic,” said Jones, a native Texan who was born in Bellaire and currently lives in Austin. “Living in Texas, it was impossible not to see the impact of that pandemic-era boom. Even though these markets will remain more expensive than before the pandemic, I think it’s a good thing to see prices drop a bit for buyers.” “

Texas cities, like many others, experienced a pandemic-induced boom in housing markets, but found themselves in last place on the 2024 list. Nashville, Tennessee, ranked 92nd. Denver ranked 95th. Charlotte, N.C., ranked 97th.

“All of these markets were really stretched, almost to their breaking point where we saw inventory levels get very low and home prices go up quite rapidly,” Jones said of the Texas group. “We have seen this correction begin in 2023, where prices began to soften and sales fell in these markets. We expect this to continue through 2024 as these markets begin to return to price levels and a trajectory “That could actually keep some buyers in the markets and make these markets a little more affordable.”

Two types of markets dominated the top of the list: California and the smaller Midwest and Northeast regions.

Toldio, Ohio, ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Oxnard, California and Rochester, NY. The first non-California, Midwest or Northeast market on the list is El Paso at No. 14.

If the listings are looked at based on prices and demand, Jones said it would be safe to assume that the higher the ranking, the greater the seller’s market, and the lower the ranking, the greater the buyer’s market.

For Houston, prices won’t be as low as they were before the pandemic, but Jones expects they will return to normal.

“It’s not going to be a fix in a year,” he said. “It’s going to happen more gradually. Prices are going to start to come back into more equilibrium.”

