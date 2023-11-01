“Really needs to be on the prime time slot” – Laura Sanko as a digital Supergirl surprises Nina Marie Daniels and fans

Former mixed martial artist and UFC color commentator Laura Sanko received high praise from social media influencer Nina Marie Daniels and fans for her recent post.

Sanko posted a digital portrait of himself as the superhero on Instagram, courtesy of digital creator Sam Soltani, @eyesjudge.

The post received lots of praise from fans, including Nina Marie Daniels.

Mary Daniels wrote:

“Scoundrel 🔥🔥”

Other fans praised him:

“Better in real life😊”

“It really needs to be on a prime time slot and be the biggest slot on prime time TV.”

“Hello Laura, you looked beautiful as always 🙌”

“It feels perfect 👍🏻🔥”

“High Pay Per View”

One fan even suggested converting the artwork into an NFT.

“🔥👏 Awesome…make this an NFT!!”

Check out the fans’ comments in the screenshot below:

Fans are commenting on Laura Sanko’s post. [via Instagram]

Shawn Strickland praised Laura Sanko and she responded hilariously

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland praised Laura Sanko in a recent episode extra round On UFC Fight Pass.

Sanko made his debut as a UFC color commentator in February this year after a stint at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivack. dana whiteThe Contender Series Season 5.

Strickland praised Sanko’s analysis in a recent broadcast and noted his good advice for a fighter’s corner with which he agreed. In fact, he thought it was better than his own advice to corner the fighter.

Strickland said:

“I want to give another compliment to Mrs. Sanko. Sanko knows a lot about king fighting. That guy’s a little weird, like, you look at Sanko, you know, she’s very good. I so ‘How did you get here,’ ‘Cause, you know, I’m a king man, I’m an ass. But still, I was watching him commentating on a fight. I was watching him commentating on a fight. While watching her do, man, she was giving better advice to the corner. I almost wanted to yell at the corner, ‘Hey, shut the fuck up and listen to Laura.’”

Check out his full comments below [2:05],

Laura Sanko praised Shawn Strickland by showcasing his conservative persona on her Instagram Stories. She thanked him and then made a popular misogynistic reference at his expense.

He wrote on his story:

“Appreciate it @strickland_mma_ I make great sand tooWho”

Check out the screenshot of Sanko’s Instagram story below:

Story by Laura Sanko. [via Instagram]

