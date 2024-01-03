Realities, demographics, and policy all point to pricing carbon dioxide

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is a co-sponsor of the PROVE IT Act, a bipartisan bill that has been introduced. , [+] The US Senate will identify the emissions intensity of domestically produced goods. CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

Campaigning for a center for climate action in the US is like campaigning for Congress in a challenge race. You know you’ve got a chance, you always get a chance, but you need things to happen that are beyond your control.

Successful challengers in congressional races point their boards to the beach, choose a rideable wave and paddle to their hearts’ content, knowing that it is the wave that will carry them to the beach. Unsuccessful challengers fail because they are deluded into thinking that it is their good looks and ability to speak clearly that will get them to the beach.

Three waves are building to drive climate efforts to success: a reality wave, a demographic wave, and a policy wave.

reality. Climate change is happening and we are all experiencing it. In the 1990s you had to have a scientific mind to see this. Now you just need some situational awareness. Yes, there are doubt merchants (well described in a book and a movie of the same name) who angrily kick up dust to try to obstruct our vision, but the dust keeps clearing. The science in modeling is quite complex, but we can get by with all the simple chemistry (burning fossil fuels increases CO2 in the atmosphere) and well-known physics (that the presence of more greenhouse gases traps extra heat). Atmosphere). Even though modeling is complex and a topic of legitimate scientific discussion, the realities of chemistry and physics continue to affect us. Water is rising, temperatures are rising, previously fertile lands are drying up due to drought, and storms are coming with greater intensity and frequency.

Demography. Polling shows that young conservatives want action on climate change as much as young progressives do. These young people plan to stay on the planet for some time, and they want their political party to be relevant to their future. 81% of Republicans ages 18 to 44 say climate change is either “a serious threat now” or “could get worse in the coming years.”

It is these demographics that are pushing long-term Republicans — those expected to win in consecutive election cycles — to engage on climate. Part of that willingness to engage is evidenced by the Conservative Climate Caucus, chaired by U.S. Representative John Curtis (R-UT3), which now has 81 members. These long-term Republicans are the true future of the GOP because they have lasting power.

Policy. The EU’s carbon tariff is a policy wave with great force. From last October 2023, importers in Europe will now have to document their carbon emissions. Starting in 2026, those importers will have to buy EU carbon credits to cover their emissions.

This carbon tariff is going to light the light bulbs in the US Capitol. “You mean we could collect that carbon tax ourselves – and it would have no impact on our companies because they would have to pay it anyway?” And then the Kligh lights can just come in, “Wow, and we can do that for imports from China and other places?” Only then can America realize that we can engage the entire world in climate action by optimizing access to the American market over payment of a tipping fee for dumping in the sky’s garbage dump.

Already, the US Congress is taking note of the power of this EU policy wave heading towards our shores:

The PROVE IT Act has been introduced in the Senate by Senators Cramer (R-ND) and Coons (D-DE) and a companion is expected to be introduced in the House soon. The bill would document emissions associated with major products.

Sen. Cassidy (R-LA) has introduced the Foreign Pollution Tariff Act that would impose U.S. carbon tariffs on major products coming from countries with higher carbon intensity than our goods.

The authors of the PROVE IT Act and the Foreign Pollution Tariff Act are at pains to point out that these bills are not precursors to a domestic carbon tax or carbon cap adjustment. But all of those things are nicely facilitated by the data that will be collected pursuant to the PROVE IT Act, and the Foreign Pollution Tariff Act is clearly a carbon tariff.

Since the climate conversation has largely been in the language of the left, peddlers of doubt try to put right-wing climate campaigners in the ‘woke’ basket as well. The best way to get out of that basket is to present the conservative case for action in the language of conservatism and go on the ground in targeted districts/states. Talking about internalizing negative externalities is pure conservatism, and the carbon border adjustment mechanism could answer a legitimate question from fellow conservatives: how do you get the world to “in” solve climate change.

At the beginning of a congressional challenge race, only a few people join you believing it will work. There’s not much money available, and all you have is shoe leather. But if the message is right with the timing and if the wave passes over your board, it’s an exciting trip. This is where we are on climate. Without going through the possible the impossible is going to become the inevitable.