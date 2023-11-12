Realistic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for 2024

TL;DR

Buoyed by potential BTC ETF approval, Bitcoin broke through the appropriate price layer resistance and reached $38k.

Analysis shows that BTC could rise above $60k without any major resistance until $61,156.

Bitcoin halving benefits altcoins including Solana and Cardano; CryptoCon warns against ignoring altcoins.

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader CryptoCoin has said that a key Bitcoin resistance is being broken to the upside, the fair value layer, a popular metric that uses a log regression curve to determine potential price ranges.

According to the chart below, BTC has broken the appropriate price resistance, which is the blue layer 4 in between the bottom and top layers. As we can see, BTC broke those levels as its price surged to $38k this week, following the possible approval of a BTC ETF.

Source: Cryptocon

The white zone ranges from $35k to almost $65k. This suggests that BTC may be ready to reach levels above $61,156 without any apparent resistance above 60k, where Layer 5 begins.

“I don’t think we’ll reach that mark, but look at a situation like 2019, where prices exceeded fair value layer 4. It seems likely.”

As CryptoPotato reported, based on chart analysis using Fibonacci MVRV, the analyst believes Bitcoin could reach $47k by December 2023 or January 2024. This popular metric evaluates the relative value of an asset by comparing its market capitalization to its realized capitalization.

Altcoin season on the horizon

While BTC stalls at $37k, a wide range of layer-1 coins and DeFi tokens have seen tremendous gains in recent weeks and months – in particular, Solana, Cardano, XRP, and memecoins like DOGE and SHIB have also seen double-digit gains. Are in. Benefit.

It seems as if capital is currently moving towards altcoins as BTC has stopped its hyped up momentum. That said, CryptoCoin warns its followers that ignoring altcoins simply because Bitcoin dominates is a serious mistake.

Some people have told you to ignore them completely #Altcoins Because Bitcoin’s dominance is increasing. And as you may have noticed, this is a serious mistake. While Bitcoin was outperforming alts in the green year of the halving cycle theory, many were making their lows. In blue… pic.twitter.com/wCnhL2ixVG – CryptoCon (@CryptoCon_) 11 November 2023

