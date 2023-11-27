Real-world study suggests Monzaro is more effective than Ozempic for weight loss in overweight and obese adults

The blockbuster diabetes drug Monjaro is more effective for weight loss in overweight or obese adults than Ozempic, another highly popular diabetes treatment, according to a large analysis of real-world data published Monday.

In the study, patients taking Eli Lilly’s Monjaro were more likely to have a 5%, 10% and 15% reduction in body weight overall and at three months, six months and one year, compared with patients taking Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic. A significant reduction in body weight was observed after. By Truveta Research. The firm compiles and analyzes patient data from a group of health care systems.

The results come as demand for both approved drugs and similar treatments for weight loss has increased in the US because of their potential to help patients lose unwanted weight over time. Monzaro and Ozempic are only approved to treat type 2 diabetes, but many people use the off-label weekly injections to lose weight.

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly said the company does not promote or encourage off-label use of any of its drugs and said the new study was not sponsored by the drug maker. Novo Nordisk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new study.

Previous head-to-head studies have similarly suggested that Monzaro is more effective than Ozempic for weight loss and controlling blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

But Monday’s study confirms Monzaro’s edge over Ozempic in a real-world setting, particularly among adults who are overweight or obese. Notably, according to Truveta Research, head-to-head clinical trials in that population are not yet available.

Eli Lilly is competing against the weight-loss counterparts of Monzaro and Ozempic in an ongoing clinical trial in obese or overweight patients. But results on the drugs, which are Eli Lilly’s newly approved Zepbound and Novo Nordisk’s Vegovy, won’t be released until 2025.

“We are able to compare the head-to-head efficacy of these two important medications for weight loss in advance of randomized clinical trials,” said Dr. Nick Stuckey, study author and vice president of Truveta Research. a statement. “This study can help inform patient care and outcomes today, not months from now.”

Results of studies on Monzaro and Ozempic

Truveta research specifically examined health care data on nearly 18,000 adults who are overweight or obese and first started taking Monzaro or Ozempic between May 2022 and September 2023. About 52% of those patients had type 2 diabetes.

Researchers found that patients taking Monjaro were three times more likely to lose 15% of their weight than patients taking Ozempic. Monjaro patients were 2.6 times more likely to lose 10% of their weight and 1.8 times more likely to lose 5% of their weight.

According to Truveta research, those taking Monjaro experienced “significantly larger reductions” in body weight at specific time points.

Over three months, patients on Monjaro lost 5.9% of their weight, while patients on Ozempic lost 3.6%. Over six months, people taking Monjaro lost 10.1% of their weight, while patients taking Ozempic lost 5.9%. And in one year, those on Mounjaro lost 15.2% of their weight, while those on Ozempic lost 7.9%.

Truveta research also found that patients with type 2 diabetes lost more weight than people without the condition. But the difference in effectiveness between Monjaro and Ozempic was similar in both populations.

The rates of adverse gastrointestinal events were similar between patients taking Monjaro and Ozempic.

Big difference between weekly injections

Monzaro and Ozempic, along with their weight-loss counterparts, are both weekly injections that change the way patients eat and reduce appetite by mimicking certain hormones in the gut.

Ozempic and Vegovy simply mimic an appetite-regulating hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, also known as GLP-1, which increases the feeling of fullness and lowers blood sugar levels.

Meanwhile, Monjaro and Zepbound mimic GLP-1 and another hormone in the gut called glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, or GIP.

The dual approach means Monjaro and Zepbound have an enhanced effect on regulating appetite and blood sugar levels, which some experts say could potentially lead to more significant weight loss than drugs that only target GLP-1. Can cause.

In Eli Lilly’s late-stage study of more than 2,500 adults who were obese but not diabetic, those who took 5 mg of Zepbound for 72 weeks lost an average of about 16% of their body weight. goes. Higher doses of the drug were associated with even greater weight loss, with a 15 mg dose resulting in an average weight loss of 22.5%.

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 2 in 5 adults are obese.

About 1 in 11 adults has severe obesity.

