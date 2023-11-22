Want to lose weight and don’t know how to start? Take inspiration from Shaista who lost a whooping 45 kilos in just 6 months by following a disciplined diet and workout routine.

Real-Life Weight Loss Story: How Shaista Mustafa Lost 45 Kgs In 6 Months With Diet And Strength Training

If you are someone who is struggling hard to find the motivation to start your weight loss journey, here is a story of a housewife from Mumbai, who didn’t let her weight define her life, and kickstarted an ambitious weight loss journey to shed 45 kilos in a span of six to eight months. Excited to know how she did it? Read on…

Maintaining a healthy physique requires unwavering dedication and persistence for months to achieve the desired outcome. It demands a resolute mindset and commitment to regular workouts, even when tempting food choices beckon. Shaista’s remarkable achievement of reaching her weight goals within 32 weeks is a testament to her unwavering adherence to a balanced diet and functional training. Her dedication serves as an inspiration to those embarking on their own fitness journeys. TheHealthSite.com delved into an exclusive conversation with Shaista to chronicle her inspiring transformation.

Here is Shaista’s inspiring story of weight loss and how he lost 45 kgs by following a diet and indulging in strength training.

Real-Life Weight Loss Journey Story

Shaista Mustafa weighed 108 kg when she first started her weight loss journey. During the initial days, she struggled hard with low energy and was constantly exhausted and fatigued. “Although I wanted to lose weight, I would not stick to a well-balanced healthy diet. I used to munch a lot of junk food, which never allowed me to shed a single kg.”

Weight Loss Motivation: The Turning Point

Despite Shaista’s efforts to lose weight with diets, exercise, and programmes, her weight remained close to 108 kg. Although she had some progress, she quickly put the weight back on. She was therefore a little nervous about beginning a new programme initially. However, things took a new turn when she approached a nutrition coach, who helped her plan the right diet. The nutritionist helped her create reasonable objectives for weight loss and informed her of what was lacking in her earlier attempts.

Diet And Workout Routine That Helped Her Lose Weight

Her diet was reduced to a straightforward three-square meal schedule. stopped eating out and made the full transition to home-cooked meals. She also added strength training to her routine, which helped her transition from a cardio-heavy to a balanced exercise programme. A lot of people are unaware that strength training actually speeds up the process of losing fat in addition to making you stronger and more effective in daily life.

Her Weight Loss Diet Routine

Breakfast options include protein oats, berry smoothies omelettes, and fried or scrambled eggs. She occasionally consumed berry smoothies. Her lunch is a classic roti sabji dish served with chaas or salad. Dinner should be a well-balanced dish that includes veggies and cooked chicken or fish. All meals were to be cooked in pure ghee or coconut oil for maximum satiety and nourishment.

Her Weight Loss Workout Routine

Strength Training: Three times a week. Compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses target numerous muscles and joints, build strength and daily functional ability, and hasten fat reduction.

Cardio: Thrice weekly. The cardio was mostly done outside the gym to break up the monotony. This included strenuous exercises like cycling and jogging.

The most difficult part of being overweight

Weight isn’t the major problem; it’s more of a gauge of your general health. More metabolic problems associated with being overweight than only the excess weight itself affect our health. Include the psychological problems and confidence challenges as well.

Shaista believes, ‘Wellness is a journey, not a destination’. Maintaining consistency can be a challenge, but it is all worth every bead of sweat!