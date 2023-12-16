It’s no secret that Miami is heating up. The balmy southern city is one of America’s hottest markets – Miami Dade’s government website says the city is projected to grow from an estimated 2.4 million in 2005 to more than 3 million people in 2005. Much of its recent surge is partly due to Covid migration. , as well as the allure of the weather and beaches and, of course, because Florida collects no state income taxes. It has also become an increasingly important trading hub, with billionaire luminaries such as Carl Icahn and Orlando Bravo moving their operations there. But much of its growth is thanks to its real estate king, Craig Robbins. He played an integral role in the revival of South Beach in the late 1980s and ’90s and turned his attention to the city’s downtown neighborhood in 2005 by launching an exciting luxury-shopping hub called the Miami Design District. It spans 18 blocks and is home to an array of high-end boutiques, from Louis Vuitton to Van Cleef & Arpels. Recently, his real estate-development company, Dakra, has submitted plans for a luxurious 20-storey apartment building at the southern end of the same area.

But when he’s not busy transforming Miami’s skyline, he’s either traveling to remote locations for kayaking or caring for his significant art collection of over 1,000 pieces. With Art Basel Miami Beach in full swing this month, expect to be at one of the many parties happening across the city. Here, he gives us the inside scoop on what gets his attention these days.

What have you done for the first time recently?

Jumping from rock to rock in the Grand Canyon wearing flip-flops.

Which apps do you use the most?

Of course Reminders and Audible, Kindle, Instagram, Voice Memos, and Komoot, too.

What advice do you wish you followed?

When I started in business, I was always anxious and intense. “You have to calm down,” my dad said. And I said, “I can’t. I’ll be at peace when I get this, this and this done.” And he answered, “As soon as you get those three things done, three more things will happen.” Eventually I followed it, but it took a while.

Craig Robbins photographed in his Miami office

What do you wear most often in your wardrobe?

I have a collection of unique Urs Fischer t-shirts.

How do you find peace?

I read a lot. And being in nature—I really like camping. I like living off the grid.

What’s your favorite cocktail and how do you make it?

When I drink, I usually just drink beer. I don’t drink much. I really like natural coconut water obtained from coconuts in our garden.

Who is your guru?

There are many different people who have been significant influences on me. My wife is my teacher. She has the incredible ability to run a business, be a mother, a wife, and lead her family. In the spirit of finding yourself, Adin Steinsaltz. In business: My father, Chris Blackwell, and Tony Goldman. In art, it’s Jack Tilton and Jeffrey Deitch.

What’s the latest thing you’ve added to your collection?

I recently purchased a painting by German artist Jana Euler and a wonderful work by Bisa Butler. Bisa creates these amazing figurative works that are almost like a tapestry form of creativity. And Jana has this incredible painting technique – the most recent one I achieved is like an upside-down city scene. I try to find artists I want to collect in depth.

Who is your dealer, and what do they source for you?

I worked with Jack Tilton for many years until he passed away. Now I work with Jeffrey [Deitch] On my art collection. For furniture design, I get it through Design Miami. It’s that amazing moment where the world’s best collectible designs come together.

A rocking chair by Maarten Baas

What does success look like to you?

When I’m making really deep connections, there’s a sense that what I’m doing has real meaning.

Where do you get your clothes?

I do all my shopping in the Miami Design District—this might surprise you. There’s Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tom Ford, but I also like smaller, more creative brands like Rick Owens. I am extremely excited to see Pharrell’s new collection for Louis Vuitton. I think it will be a classic moment in men’s fashion.

Which is your favorite hotel?

Cheval Blanc in Paris. When Pharrell did his first Louis Vuitton show on the Pont Neuf, where the hotel is, we had a room on the corner. So for the last song, performed by Jay-Z, I went to my room and waved to my kids, who were still at the concert.

Who do you admire most and why?

For science, Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton, who have been outstanding people for so long. In art, this is the period of modernism with Picasso and Duchamp. In business, Elon Musk and Steve Jobs. In general, people who really change the world.

Andy Warhol, pictures of carol sofer

Which are the cars that you love the most?

I really think the best cars in the world right now are Tesla, their E vehicles. I got my first Tesla in 2013, their Model S. Six years later, I sold it for a Model 3.

What’s worth paying for?

Calmness.

Zaha Hadid’s Z-Car

Do you still write letters?

Not long ago, I actually did something I hadn’t done in years. I wrote a five-page handwritten letter. There’s a family member who was very close to me, and I wanted her to know how much I cared about her.

What music makes you happy?

Classic rock like the Rolling Stones. As a more contemporary band, I like U2.

