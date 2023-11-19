Real-estate market: Sweden’s housing market is collapsing: is another bubble about to burst? , economy and trade

Ilija Bataljan is the founder of a company whose name is difficult to pronounce: Samhallsbygnadsbolaget i Norden AB, which translated from Swedish to English means Social Building Company, a real estate fund better known by its acronym SBB. Bataljan was born in Montenegro and moved to Sweden in the 1990s during the Balkan Wars. There, in the Scandinavian nation, he graduated with a degree in economics and a PhD in demography and elderly care planning. He then began a successful political career under the banner of the Swedish Social Democratic Party. After serving as mayor of a small town in Stockholm province, he left it all in 2011 to work for a real estate company. The company fired him, but Bateljan had already realized that his future lay in that field, and in 2016, he started SBB with a bigger and riskier goal: health centers, nursing homes, public To pursue schools and even real estate investments. police stations, and then leasing those facilities to local governments.

His gamble was successful. In less than a decade, brick by brick, he had built a business portfolio worth $13 billion. Most of the company’s investments are in social housing and municipal properties in the Nordic region, which it received thanks to a wave of cheap loans. As of the end of 2021, SBB owned approximately 60 million square meters of real estate assets, equivalent to 20 Empire State Buildings. Today, however, the SBB has become a symbol of an industry that is faltering in the face of rapidly rising mortgage prices (driven by rising rates, which have also dragged down the currency value), coupled with runaway inflation (which reached 12.3% last December). But was at its peak) and is faltering due to this. %, the highest in more than 30 years) and high household indebtedness. After reaching an all-time high in the second quarter of 2022, home prices began to fall. “Since then, they have fallen by about 12%, which means that, in real terms, they have fallen by more than 20%,” says Andrew Cunningham, chief economist at London-based research firm Capital Economics.

“There has been a significant improvement,” says Daniel Kral, senior economist at Oxford Economics. But analysts claim that this situation is not a bursting bubble. “Although we may see further declines in the coming months, prices will eventually return to the same level as in 2020,” explains Jens Magnusson, chief economist at SEB (Scandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, a Northern European financial group). However, the situation is still worrying due to high levels of household indebtedness. In Sweden (pop. 10.8 million), owning a home has almost always been easier than renting, and mortgage debt accounts for 83% of all household debt, according to the country’s financial supervisor. Swedes are twice as indebted as Germans or Italians. And according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), real estate accounts for 18% of bank lending, three times more than in Spain.

Following the last financial crisis, housing prices and indebtedness increased in response to falling interest rates. For a period of almost five years – from February 2015 to the end of 2019 – loan rates were negative. Today, they are at 4%, which has encouraged people to secure assets while the economy is booming. Between 2008 and 2021, Sweden’s average annual GDP growth was 1.7% (double that of the EU as a whole). The Nordic model was praised and its politicians boasted whenever possible. However, problems were brewing inside. “A structural imbalance was emerging,” says Kral. On the demand side, population growth and ultra-low interest rates were not adequately compensated by the availability of real estate. Prices then began to rise, fueled by the high yields achieved by home-flipping businesses. “The Swedish market has gone through classic boom and bust cycles over the last 15 years,” says Cunningham. “Prices are set to double between 2007 and 2022, making it the largest increase among most advanced economies.”

The picture becomes even murkier when we look at financial commitments between households. On average, household debt is about 195% of disposable income (after taxes). This indicator is a cause for concern, especially as interest rates on that debt have increased. And in a context where the majority of mortgages (between 60% and 70%) are signed with a variable rate. SEB’s chief economist stressed, “The combination of large household debt and convertible debt has made Swedish households and the economy more sensitive to monetary policy decisions.” “It’s not that I’m particularly worried that households won’t be able to repay their loans, but it could significantly reduce other spending, which in turn would contribute to an economic slowdown,” he says. According to forecasts, Sweden will be the only economy in Europe to fall into recession later this year.

Domino effect

The weak housing market is already taking its toll on the construction sector and, coupled with increasing uncertainty and higher costs, is reducing investment. “In a good year, we see about 75,000 new housing starts. This year, we’ll be lucky if we see 25,000,” Magnuson says.

Sweden, a country that has had a regulated rental market since the late 1940s, but where you have to wait on average about 9.2 years to secure housing through the scheme, knows what a housing crisis looks like. . In the early 1990s, after the strict mortgage limits were removed, the market crashed, leading to a major crisis, leading to the nationalization of two banks, with a third being bailed out (with losses equivalent to 12% of GDP). With) and the bank was devalued. Crona. It took almost four years for the country to recover from this shock. At the time, SBB’s founder, Ilija Bataljan, had just landed on Scandinavian soil and had no idea what his destiny would hold three decades later. Perhaps he never would have imagined what he would become today, nor would he have ever imagined the size of the billion-dollar business whose credit rating has now been downgraded to junk-bond status, leaving him with no chance as CEO. Had to step down from his post. , But what about Caesars: Batteljan still retains 8.3% of the company’s shares and about 32% of his votes on the board of directors.

