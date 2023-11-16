Real estate made China rich. Now it's starting to look like kryptonite.

Home prices in China fell about 0.4% last month, according to official data published on Thursday.

This is the biggest fall since February 2015.

It’s a sign that a key engine for the world’s second-largest economy is still faltering despite Beijing’s stimulus packages.

China’s property crash worsened last month, a sign that the world’s second-largest economy still faces headwinds despite recent government interventions.

National Bureau of Statistics data published on Thursday showed that new house prices in 70 cities fell by 0.4% between September and October. According to Bloomberg, this is the fifth consecutive month that prices have fallen and the sharpest month-on-month decline since February 2015.

Meanwhile, existing home prices fell 0.6% in October, the most in nine years, according to Thursday’s data.

According to Cato Institute data, private ownership of property accounts for a quarter of China’s total GDP and about 70% of all household wealth.

This means that falling house prices have been a major drag on the economy. China’s growth faltered in the first half of 2023 before beating expectations in the third quarter, and Beijing is still grappling with deflation, rising youth unemployment and a sharp decline in exports, among other issues.

The situation has been worsened by a never-ending debt crunch that has brought the country’s two biggest property developers to the brink of collapse, with Evergrande and Country Garden both defaulting on bond repayments in recent years.

The fall in home prices in October came despite Beijing’s recent efforts to stem the decline. In August, policymakers eased down-payment requirements and allowed lenders to cut mortgage rates as part of a stimulus package aimed at boosting demand in the distressed property sector.

China’s key CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng stock-market indexes slipped nearly 1% on Thursday due to worrying housing-market data.

According to analysts, it is a sign that investors are paying attention to US President Joe Biden’s San Francisco summit with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and China’s economic struggles.

“China’s fragile housing market has come back into focus,” Susannah Streeter, head of wealth and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said on Thursday.

“Despite some limited progress in repairing the relationship, talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have not fulfilled expectations of a significant trade breakthrough,” he said. “But the meeting was disappointing, with Chinese stocks falling broadly as investors eye domestic economic problems.”

