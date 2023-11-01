Real estate industry rocked by $1.8 billion verdict after finding of 'conspiracy' to force sellers to pay illegal commission fees

The housing market has become so ineffective and difficult to navigate, you’d be forgiven for thinking there was some kind of conspiracy involved. A jury in Missouri just decided that there really was.

Around 2 p.m. ET in a federal courtroom, a jury found that the largest national real-estate broker franchisors, including the National Association of Realtors and Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices, artificially inflated the home-sale commissions paid to real estate agents. A conspiracy was hatched to increase his appearance. The jury ordered NAR and others to pay nearly $1.8 billion in damages to a class of more than 250,000 home sellers. Under antitrust law, that figure could triple to more than $5 billion at the court’s discretion.

Case, Burnett v. NAR et al, is the first of two antitrust lawsuits focused on NAR’s commission policy, and it could overturn the structure of the entire real-estate industry, which the plaintiff class claims amounts to a giant price-fixing conspiracy. According to the complaint, the “cornerstone” of this conspiracy required home sellers to pay a commission to the agent representing the buyer before listing homes on a property database used nationwide, the Multiple Listing Service – known as the Local NAR. Control the association.

Since most homes are sold on the MLS marketplace, the plaintiffs claim, home sellers are forced to pay a price that should have been paid by the buyer. As NAR and the major franchisors have “market power”, the plaintiffs argued, they structure the market in a way that results in higher fees and less competition.

According to the verdict form, the jury answered yes to every question asked, including whether the conspiracy caused sellers “to pay less for real estate brokerage services when selling their homes than did that conspiracy.” Had to pay more.”

NAR was defiant. In a statement given to LuckMantille Williams, the group’s vice president of communications, said its rules “prioritize consumers, support market-driven pricing and promote business competition.” Williams added that “this case is no closer to being final because we Will appeal the jury’s verdict,” and it will ask the judge to reduce the jury’s verdict in the interim.

Williams said NAR “stands by the fact that NAR’s guidance for local MLS broker marketplaces ensures that consumers receive comprehensive, equitable, transparent and reliable home information and that brokerages of any size, service or pricing model Get a fair chance in the competition.” He said that this matter may take several years to be completely resolved.

HomeServices said in a statement that the company will also appeal the decision. Washington Post. “Today’s decision means buyers will face even greater hurdles in an already challenging real estate market and sellers will have difficulty realizing the value of their homes,” the company said.

Additionally, Keller Williams spokesperson Darryl Frost reported Washington Post The company is “disappointed that before the jury decided this case, the court did not allow them to hear important evidence that cooperative compensation is permitted under Missouri law.”

Michael Ketchmark, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, struck a completely different tone. “We spent four and a half years uncovering the evidence of this conspiracy,” he said. Washington Post, “When the jury saw the evidence and heard the testimony … they agreed that this was wrong and illegal.”

When the lawsuit was initially filed, it included Anywhere Real Estate (formerly known as Rheology) as a co-conspirator in NAR’s practices, but that company reportedly settled for $83.5 million .

Shocked market reacts

The market digested the news by immediately sending major brokerage shares down 5% or more. Just hours after the decision, big declines included $600 million in Zillow, $200 million in EXP World Holdings and $150 million in Opendoor. On a smaller scale, Redfin lost $32 million and Compass lost $61 million. This means the market wiped out more than $1 billion from brokerage stocks in a matter of hours as their business model faced a tough challenge from a Kansas City jury.

The verdict in the case surprised some industry experts. For one, Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather was impressed that the jury understood the complex antitrust arguments about market power well enough to rule for the class.

“It was not clear whether the jury would understand the economics of price-fixing well enough to view NAR’s rule requiring a seller to pay a buyer’s agent as a scheme to stifle competition, but they did. Did.” Posted on x this afternoon. “Well done [prosecutors] For his economics communication skills.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman says the company welcomes the decision, as the company tries to be “on the right side of history,” he wrote in an extensive post, “As change comes to the real estate industry.” As reported, Kelman has completely severed its brokerage’s relationship with NAR in recent weeks for a variety of reasons, including explosive allegations of a culture of sexual harassment. the new York Times,

“As a company that exists to give real estate consumers a better deal, Redfin is proud of our unwavering consumer advocacy,” he said in a statement. “Redfin has saved our customers over $1.5 billion in fees.”

Zillow has not issued any similar guidance or response on the matter.

Is a major change coming in the commission structure?

However, this decision may change the commission structure of the real estate industry as we know it. Katie Johnson, NAR’s chief legal officer, addressed the lawsuit on the company’s podcast earlier this month.

“The outcome, no matter what it is, could have major consequences for the real estate industry and the profession for years to come,” Johnson said in the podcast. “What is really at stake here is the manner in which compensation is passed from the listing broker to the buyer broker.”

Amanda Orson, founder and CEO of unlisted real estate marketplace Galleon, an entrepreneur who is developing an AI-based transaction platform, says the change in commission structures is “long overdue”. Orson said “a trio of forces” are working against the old commission model: lawsuits, a market with frozen inventory and high interest rates, and AI acceleration.

“it [bears] Given that the majority of the pending lawsuits are against NAR *by brokering*. Not the owner of the house!” He Posted on x, “Change is not only coming, but it is coming too late.”

Source: fortune.com