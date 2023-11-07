Real estate entrepreneur, Hajiya Rakiatou receives Nollywood cultural award

Nigerian real estate entrepreneur and humanitarian, Hajiya Rakyatou Bagnou Beidou has been honored as the “Ijele Nwanyi” of African culture at the 2023 Nollywood New Yam Festival in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Chief Executive Officer of Kiara Properties Limited was honored alongside other industry stakeholders and promoters of African culture and values ​​at the closing ceremony of the 11th edition of the festival in Abuja on Saturday.

The award citation reads, “This award of honor as Izele Nwanyi is in recognition of your immense contribution to the unity and development of African culture in general and the Nollywood industry.”

‘Ijele-Nwanyi’ is an Igbo word for a revered priestess on an eternal journey.

Other recipients of cultural titles at the event included Julie Chigozi Ugogu, who received the title of “Odiukonamba 1” of African culture.

The National Coordinator of the festival and Chief Executive Officer of Agile247.com, Chief Agility Onwurah, organizers of the event, congratulated the award winners, adding that the recognition is to celebrate their contributions to the industry.

“Nollywood promotes our culture, and anyone who has contributed to its development, in whatever capacity, should be celebrated.

He said, “The festival is simply a platform where celebrities recognize the culture and promote it among their fans and followers that no matter the impact of westernization, we must uphold what defines us.”

In her remarks, Hajiya Beidou expressed delight at the recognition and pledged her unwavering commitment to any initiative that promotes peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

This recognition is a sign that people are keenly looking at one’s contribution to the society, he said, adding that this recognition was a great inspiration, especially for his humanitarian initiatives.

“I feel very honored to receive this award today, especially after Igwe explained the essence of the title to me.

He said, “Culture is very special because it is our identity and if someone from the North is honored with a title from the South, it shows our unity and will strengthen our peaceful co-existence.”

Hajiya Rakiatou Bagnou Biedo is the CEO of Kiara Properties Limited, a premium real estate company specializing in property development, construction management, real estate investment and facility management.

She is the Vice President (North) of Asiwaju Women’s Cooperative Society (AWCS) and is a passionate humanitarian, with a special interest in helping orphans and the less-privileged.

Source: leadership.ng