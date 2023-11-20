READYgg partners with Aptos Labs to connect Web2 to Web3 for 15 million players

In an unprecedented move to reshape the gaming landscape, READYgg, a leader in blockchain-based game development technology, has partnered with Aptos Labs to bring 15 million Web2 gamers into the realm of Web3 gaming. This collaboration leverages READYgg’s extensive network and state-of-the-art Aptos blockchain, which is known for its unparalleled speed in achieving the end goal, while ensuring a seamless gaming experience for users.

The partnership announcement is an important step towards bridging the gap between traditional gaming and the emerging Web3 ecosystem. Starting on November 20th, players can secure early access to the new release launching on December 6th by registering for the whitelist.

READYgg CEO and Co-Founder, David S. Benahum expressed the company’s excitement, saying, “It’s hard to overstate how pleased we are with this commitment from Aptos Labs. Connecting Web2 games to Web3 has always been our goal, which is why we’ve created a variety of tools that traditional publishers can use to seamlessly reach the Web3 audience and bring their elite users into the world of on-chain gaming can do.

Web3 gaming launches for players around the world

READYgg has already secured partnerships with over 20 leading Web2 publishers, boasting a game library of 2,000 titles played by 200 million monthly active users. By the end of 2023, four of these Web2 publishers are set to migrate their operations to the Aptos blockchain, with at least a dozen more committing to follow in the coming year.

Titles making the jump to Web3 Gaming include Runestone Keeper, a roguelike dungeon crawler available on PC, Android, and iOS, Rescue Robot Sniper Survival for Android, a first-person action game, MiniJuegos, a hypercasual platformer, and ToroFun, a mobile game. Browser-based social gaming portal. Each of these games will integrate Web3 elements including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with MiniJuegos and ToroFun offering an innovative NFT-based loyalty system.

Publishers adopting the READYgg/Aptos ecosystem will not only benefit from a performant blockchain with built-in speed and asset portability, but they will also have access to potential funding or grants through the READYgg $RDYX token, dubbed “The Gamers Token.” Will be received. Additionally, the partnership addresses the risk of price volatility through predictable Aptos usage fees, empowering publishers to seamlessly run Web3 components.

“Aptos Labs’ expertise will ensure that millions of Web2 gamers can connect to Web3 very quickly, without any imposed learning curve,” said Christina Macedo, COO and Co-Founder of READYgg. They can just have fun and that’s all that matters.” Mo Shaikh, Co-Founder and CEO of Aptos Labs, highlighted the importance of the partnership in accelerating the delivery of studio-quality Web3 games, user experiences, and engaging assets. Poured.

Having raised over $400 million, Aptos Labs is backed by top-flight investors including a16z, Jump Crypto, Binance Labs, Dragonfly, PayPal Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Franklin Templeton Investments. Additionally, Aptos Labs is committed to developing better network tooling and ensuring seamless usability. Their mission is to bring the benefits of decentralization to a wide audience.

Aptos, as the next generation Layer 1 blockchain, uses breakthrough technology and the Move programming language to develop, enhance performance, and strengthen user security measures. READYgg’s vision from the beginning has been to democratize access to Web3 gaming, enabling billions of people, including developers, players, and content creators, to appreciate the benefits of decentralized gaming.

Overall, the partnership with Aptos Labs is expected to expand the possibilities in Web3 gaming, providing user experiences equal to or better than Web2. It also marks a significant moment in the gaming industry, promising to bring about a massive migration from Web2 to Web3, which will ultimately redefine the gaming experience for millions of players around the world.

Source: blockchainreporter.net