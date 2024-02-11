Ready to jump into PEPE? Crypto Analyst Predicts 65% Price Rise – Here’s Why

The PEPE meme coin has been struggling somewhat over the past few months, failing to take advantage of the current bullish trend. However, the token has been seeing some sort of recovery recently, seeing a significant increase in its value over the past week.

While PEEP has clearly caught the attention of some investors, it also seems to be the cryptocurrency of interest among experts. For example, a popular crypto pundit on the X platform has sounded the buy alarm for the meme coin.

Will PEPE price reach $0.0000017?

In a recent post on X, prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez made a bullish forecast for the price of PEEP. According to the analyst, the current setup of the cryptocurrency suggests that it is poised for a rapid upward move.

This bullish forecast revolves around the formation of an inverse head-and-shoulders chart pattern on the three-day time frame. Typically, the Head and Shoulders price pattern reflects a bullish bearish trend reversal and suggests that the uptrend is coming to an end.

Chart showing the head and shoulders pattern of PEPE on the 3 day time frame. Source: ali_charts/x

The inverse head and shoulders pattern, on the other hand, is a bullish chart formation that signals a possible reversal of the downward trend. According to Martinez, PEPE price is currently forming the right shoulder of an inverted head and shoulders pattern, which means upward price momentum is on the horizon.

Furthermore, the crypto analyst noted that the TD (Tom DeMark) Sequential Indicator has closed down, sounding a buy alarm for the PEPE meme coin. With this positive sign and bullish chart formation, Ali Martínez expects a bullish trajectory for the cryptocurrency in the long term.

It would be logical to wait for a break and a sustained close above the neckline before confirming the bullish thesis. In this case, investors could see the PEPE price reach $0.0000017, which represents a potential 65% increase from the current price point.

At the time of writing, the price of PEPE is around $0.000001015, representing a decline of approximately 1% over the past 24 hours. However, the meme coin has managed to retain most of its gains on the weekly time frame.

According to data from CoinGecko, the PEPE token has seen a 10% increase over the past seven days. However, from a broader perspective, the cryptocurrency has struggled to reach the heights it once occupied.

Since the beginning of the year, PEPE has fallen by more than 22% in value. Nevertheless, the meme coin has a market capitalization of around $428 million.

PEPE price on daily time frame $0.000001016 | Source: PEPEUSDT chart on TradingView

