TORONTO – Organizers of an Indigenous business conference in Toronto say their goal is to establish the undeniable economic power of Indigenous peoples.

Canada has restricted economic opportunities for Indigenous people for too long, Carol Anne Hilton, founder and chief executive of the Indigenomics Institute, said at the inaugural Indigenomics on the Bay Street conference on Wednesday.

“This country was built on indigenous economic exclusion,” Hilton said.

That ambitious Indigenous projects are underway, despite so many people still recovering from the legacy of residential schools and other harmful policies, shows the strength of Indigenous capacity, she said.

“Not only are we still here, we are resilient, we are powerful and we are ready to get back to business.”

He has set a goal for the Indigenous economy to grow to at least $100 billion, almost double what it is today, so that Indigenous peoples are equally represented in the Canadian economy, although he did not say when.

Indigenous peoples’ share in the economy totaled approximately $48.9 billion in 2020, up from $41.7 billion in 2012, as the range of business initiatives increases.

There are examples of large projects across the country, ranging from the Mi’kmaq Coalition’s purchase of Clearwater Seafoods on the East Coast, to the Squamish Nation’s massive rental building project in Vancouver, to various resource projects in which Indigenous peoples have participated in the Prairies. ,

Overall, there were an estimated 37,000 Indigenous-owned businesses in 2018, according to Statistics Canada.

Organizations such as the First Nations Financial Management Board and the First Nations Finance Authority are helping guide some financial investments, but Hilton said there is a need to help centralize the regulatory, investment and economic reconciliation fronts to advance business investment. There is also a need for a national body.

“At this time, there is no central body leading the economic ecosystem of national trade organizations,” he said.

The federal government’s willingness to support major projects is growing, with a commitment to establish an Indigenous loan guarantee program in Tuesday’s economic statement. That program will allow communities to invest in industries, including natural resources, because the Indian Act prevents First Nations from using reservation lands as collateral, making it difficult to secure financing for projects.

Hilton said part of the challenge is changing old stereotypes about Indigenous people as a cost rather than productive and directly linking them to Canada’s economic well-being.

“Fiscal engagement needs to come out of the shadow of seeing Indigenous peoples as a cost on the system.”

Will Jimmy of WJ Strategic Partnerships, who spent decades in the banking industry, spoke at the conference about the proposed Neistaanon Utility Corridor in the Northern Prairie, which he is helping to advance.

He said that while colonization has destroyed much, and indigenous peoples are still healing, it is important to reflect and move forward.

“Once you accept your past, you deal with your past, then you can begin the healing process,” he said.

“I am grateful that we have emerged, and we have arrived on Bay Street through Indigenomics, and this is our time. Our people have felt the beat of the drum, the heartbeat of a nation. We are here , we have come .”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023

Ian Bikis, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com