Dec. 9—Cesar Gonzales remembers what it was like to come to the United States from the Philippines at age 18 with only a quarter in his pocket so he could call his father after arriving.

But upon landing in San Francisco he discovered he had lost that quarter, and he was grateful to the woman who gave him one for a payphone so he could reach his family.

She was the first of many people to help Gonzales in the US as he worked three jobs and took night classes for a decade and a half to earn a degree and launch a successful career in finance.

And now Gonzales, 51, is committed to helping others.

On Saturday he hosted his fourth annual Holiday Soup Kitchen at The Gables at Sterling Guest Hotel, the hotel and event venue he co-owns on Center Avenue in Reading.

They expected 500 to 700 people from five Berks County nonprofit agencies to attend, with about 80 volunteers helping them make it happen.

Those who came out enjoyed a holiday feast cooked on campus, and were allowed to take donated items with them, including toys, clothes, and non-perishable foods.

For Kayla Rivera, her three-year-old son Yesiel and two-year-old daughter Elena, it was a special day they were grateful for.

They are clients of Hannah Hope Ministry of Reading, a transitional home that allows single people and their children to live there and help them get back on their feet.

The children were wide-eyed as they met Santa Claus and picked through the abundance of gifts and clothes available, and Rivera was looking forward to a wonderful meal.

“It’s a heart-touching experience for me,” he said. “It’s very kind of everyone to do this.”

This is the fourth time Gonzales has held the holiday event since purchasing the historic building in 2019, with 2020 being the only exception due to the pandemic. It’s part of their focus on serving the community, he said.

For example, many of the children attending are students from nearby Riverside Elementary School who pass by the inn daily, and it’s only right that they should enjoy it too, he said.

“It’s a special place,” he said.

Gonzales said the volunteer efforts Saturday made the event more meaningful for those attending. He said those who donated their time and energy – some for two long days – were glad to do so.

“You have to pay it forward,” he said. “Everyone will sleep well tonight.”

The volunteers included about a dozen from Hope on Girard, a Philadelphia-based recovery program.

Co-founder Philip Stevenson said, “We believe serving others is an adventure. We want to do something good for others while feeling good about it.”

Member Jojo Bucenas agreed, saying, “It makes me feel happy.”

Hope on Girard customer Alexis Verbin, who came with her five-year-old son Mahlon, was appreciative of those efforts.

“It feels good to come to the mansion and take something home with us,” he said. “It’s really great that they do this.”

