Read the full memo Spotify's CEO sent to employees announcing it would be cutting 17% of its workforce: 'Being lean is not just a choice but a necessity'

Spotify is cutting its workforce by about 17% – about 1500 employees.

CEO Daniel Ek told employees in a memo that they would get an email from HR in two hours.

Two employees told Business Insider that they expected layoffs were coming.

The music streaming giant announced the cuts in a blog post on Monday, saying that “going lean is not just a choice but a necessity.”

CEO Daniel Ek Sent an email to its employees on Monday with the same memo shared in the blog post. The email was sent at 1:01 a.m. ET, according to the time stamp on the email reviewed by Business Insider. It’s 7:01 a.m. local time in Stockholm, Sweden, where Spotify is headquartered.

“Economic growth has slowed dramatically and capital has become more expensive,” Eck said in an email and blog post. “Spotify is no exception to these realities.”

The memo said employees will receive a calendar invitation from HR within two hours for a face-to-face conversation and the meetings will take place before the end of the work day on Tuesdays.

“To put it bluntly, many smart, talented and hard-working people will be leaving us,” one said in the memo.

Spotify’s chief human resources officer, Katrina Berg, shared an FAQ document on Workplace, the company’s internal platform, minutes after One’s email, two employees told Business Insider.

A screenshot of the document shared with BI revealed that those fired were selected based on: “A combination of factors including, but not limited to, organizational design, such as duplication of roles.” “, streamlining the layers to ensure efficiency and incorporating our optimizations.” “Organizing for Spotify’s Next Chapter.”

The company did not specify which departments and teams were affected by the layoffs, or which geographic locations the cuts would be in. Spotify has offices across Europe, as well as in the US, Canada, Mexico, Israel, and India.

Spotify said in its FAQ document that “ultimately, it was leadership’s decision” on who would lose their jobs.

This comes after it was removed by Spotify 600 employees in January And then 200 more in June.

Two Spotify employees, who did not want to be identified, told BI that some employees expected further layoffs to come.

The company shared a blog post in September titled “Unlocking Internal Mobility”, saying that internal mobility would be “given a higher priority.” Employees said it’s a sign that cuts are coming.

“There was also an internal memo about improving device security and stricter procedures for locking laptops after employees left the company a few weeks ago,” an employee told BI.

He said an internal memo titled “Introduction of New Locking Device Policy” sent by its IT department to workplaces also indicated that layoffs were coming.

Spotify declined to comment further when contacted by BI.

Read the full email sent by Ek to employees:

team, over the past two years, we have placed significant emphasis on building Spotify into a truly great and sustainable business – one designed to achieve our goal of being the world’s leading audio company and drive continued profitability and growth in the future. Will promote development. , Although we have made significant progress, as I have shared many times, we still have work to do. Economic growth has slowed dramatically and capital has become more expensive. Spotify is no exception to these realities. This brings me to a decision that will mean a significant step forward for our company. To align Spotify with our future goals and ensure we are in the right shape for the challenges ahead, I have made the difficult decision to reduce my total headcount at the company by approximately 17%. I believe this will impact many individuals who have made valuable contributions. To put it bluntly, many smart, talented and hard-working people will leave us. For those who are leaving, we are a better company because of your dedication and hard work. Thanks for sharing your talents with us. I hope you know that your contributions have deeply impacted more than half a billion people and millions of artists, creators, and writers around the world. I realize that a reduction of this size will feel surprisingly large to many given the recent positive earnings report and our performance. We debated making smaller cuts through 2024 and 2025. Nevertheless, considering the gap between our financial target state and our current operating costs, I decided that a major action to correct our costs was the best option to meet our objectives. Although I believe this is the right action for our company, I also understand that it will be incredibly painful for our team. To understand this decision, I think it’s important to evaluate Spotify from a clear, objective perspective. In 2020 and 2021, we took advantage of the opportunity presented by low cost of capital and made significant investments in team expansion, content enhancements, marketing and new verticals. These investments generally worked, contributing to Spotify’s increased output and the platform’s strong growth last year. However, we now find ourselves in a completely different environment. And despite our efforts to reduce costs last year, our cost structure is still very much where we need to be. When we look to 2022 and 2023, what we have achieved is truly impressive. But, at the same time, the reality is that much of this output was tied to greater resources. By most metrics, we were more productive but less efficient. We need to be both. Although we have done some work to mitigate this challenge and become more efficient in 2023, we still have some way to go before we can be productive and efficient. Today, we still have too many people dedicated to supporting work and even work-arounds rather than contributing to real impact opportunities. Our key stakeholders – creators and consumers – need to be more people-focused. In two words, we have to be constantly resourceful. I know you will all be eager to hear the next steps on how this process will work. If you are an affected employee, you will receive a calendar invitation from HR within the next two hours for a face-to-face conversation. These meetings will take place before and during the day on Tuesday Katrina will provide more details on all the specifications, please know that the following will apply to all of these Bandmates: severance pay: We’ll start with a baseline for all employees, with the average employee receiving approximately five months of severance. This will be calculated based on local notice period requirements and employee tenure.

PTO: All accrued and unused holidays will be paid to any departing employee.

Health care: We will continue to provide health care to employees during their retirement period.

Immigration Assistance: For employees whose immigration status is linked to their employment, HRBPs are working closely with our mobility team to work with each affected individual.

Career Support: All employees will be eligible for outplacement services for two months. As for the team that will remain at Spotify, I know this decision will be difficult for many. Please know that we are focused on treating our affected coworkers with the respect and compassion they deserve. looking ahead The decision to reduce the size of our team is a difficult but important step toward building a stronger, more efficient Spotify for the future. But it also highlights that we need to change the way we work. In the early days of Spotify, our success was hard-won. We had limited resources and we had to make the most of every asset. Our simplicity and creativity were what set us apart. As we have grown up, we have moved far away from this core principle of resourcefulness. The Spotify of tomorrow must be defined by continued resourcefulness in how we operate, innovate and approach problems. This type of resourcefulness goes beyond the basic definition – it’s about preparing for our next phase, where being lean is not just a choice but a necessity. Adopting this lean structure will allow us to more strategically reinvest our profits back into the business. With a more targeted approach, every investment and initiative becomes more impactful, leading to a greater chance of success. This is not a step backward; It is a strategic reorientation. We’re still committed to investing and making bold bets, but now, with a more focused approach, ensuring Spotify’s continued profitability and ability to innovate. Leaning in doesn’t mean small ambitions; That means smarter, more effective ways to achieve them. Today is a difficult but important day for the company. To put it quite frankly, my commitment to our mission and confidence in our ability to achieve it has never been stronger. I hope you’ll join me at Unplugged on Wednesday to discuss how we move forward together. This downsizing will require changes to the way we work, and we will share more details about what this will mean in the coming days and weeks. Just as 2023 was a new chapter for us, so will 2024 as we build an even stronger Spotify. – Daniel

Are you a current or former employee of Spotify? Got any tips?

Contact Jyoti Maan [email protected] Or via direct message on X@jyoti_mann1. Access using a non-working device.

