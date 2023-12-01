Read Linda Yaccarino’s memo to X staff after Elon Musk interview where she told advertisers to ‘deal with it yourself’

Loyal “clear” and “said” deep.

Yaccarino congratulated the social media site’s workforce by saying “Proud to be with you on X!” “He shared an unmatched and completely unmatched perspective and vision for the future,” the captioned memo said.

According to CNBC, he encouraged employees to watch a 90-minute interview at DealBook Summit on Wednesday so they could “take the time to understand the magnitude and importance of what we’re a part of.”

Yaccarino addressed advertisers, saying that X’s “principles have no price tag, nor will they ever be compromised.”

“And no matter how hard they try, we will not be distracted by critics who do not understand our mission,” he added, according to CNBC.

The memo to employees on Thursday was Yaccarino’s second attempt at damage control after addressing the public in a tweet where he supported his billionaire boss.

He described Musk’s performance as a “comprehensive and candid interview” during which he offered “an apology, an explanation, and a clear view of our position.”

During a profane interview with Andrew Sorkin at DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Elon Musk told advertisers boycotting X that they should “blackmail themselves” with money. Getty Images for

“X is enabling an information freedom that is uncomfortable for some people,” Yaccarino said. “We are a platform that allows people to make their own decisions.”

“And my vision when it comes to advertising is this: X stands at a unique and wonderful intersection of free speech and Main Street — and the X community is powerful and is here to welcome you,” she said.

Yaccarino, the former advertising head of media giant NBCUniversal, moved swiftly after Andrew Sorkin’s interview with the Tesla and SpaceX boss, in which Musk lashed out when asked about Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and other blue-chip companies. -Abused. ‘Decision to stop advertising on X.

“I hope they stay. Don’t advertise,” Musk told a surprised Sorkin. “If someone is trying to blackmail me by giving me advertisements, trying to blackmail me by giving me money, then get upset yourself. Deal with yourself. is that clear? I hope it is.”

“Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience,” Musk said, referencing Disney CEO Bob Iger, whose company was one of the first to raise advertising dollars.

As Musk doubled down on his bold stance, Sorkin explained that Yaccarino, who was in attendance, was hired as the X CEO primarily to repair the company’s broken relationships and sell advertising.

Musk did not address Yaccarino, and instead acknowledged that the long-term advertising boycott was “going to kill the company.”

Musk, who bought Twitter last year for $44 billion, stunned attendees with the attack, especially after previously apologizing for posting the same tweet that led advertisers to pull out.

The post, in which Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic tweet claiming that the Jewish community promotes “hate against whites”, sparked a flurry of backlash and even calls of “disgusting lies”. Also condemned the White House for “hateful propaganda” claiming that Jews supported “hordes of minorities” immigrating to the US.

Just weeks after the post, Musk visited Israel with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a visit to Kfar Azza, where dozens of Israelis were killed and several others abducted by Hamas militants on October 7.

Sorkin on Wednesday pressed Musk to respond to the public perception that his recent trip to Israel was part of an “apology trip.”

Sorkin also asked Musk whether his visit to Israel was part of an “apology tour” following the backlash over his anti-Semitic tweets – to which he insisted he had planned to visit the war-torn country before the controversy. israelipm/youtube

Musk reiterated that he is not anti-Semitic, and insisted that the Israel trip was planned before his “stupid” post on X.

Yaccarino’s representatives at X did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Here’s Yaccarino’s full memo to X employees after Musk’s interview at the DealBook summit, according to CNBC:

Proud to be with you on X!

hello,

Yesterday I posted this about DealBook and the X community is very excited about this topic today. Elon’s interview was candid and thorough. He shared an unmatched and completely impeccable vision and vision for the future. If you haven’t seen it, please take the time to understand the magnitude and importance of something we are all a part of. Because that’s exactly what I wanted to focus on with you today.

We’re one of the most innovative companies in the world and we get to do things that have never been done before. The X sits in a unique group of companies that are changing the world – from Tesla’s electric vehicles to help preserve the planet, to searching for new planets with SpaceX, to uninterrupted global connectivity of the starlink , up to capacity. Transforming lives with Neuralink, responsibly reimagining the benefits of AGI through XAI.

You are on X because you have the courage and conviction to build and run the most consequential platform that exists. This is quite an enviable situation.

At X our mission is bold: to be an open platform without censorship of ideas – a platform that provides people with information and the freedom to make up their own minds. Our principles have no cost, nor will they ever be compromised. And no matter how hard they try, we will not be deterred by critics who do not understand our mission.

I am extremely proud to lead this company – with the passionate people and partners of the X community and, most fortunately, with all of you.

As always, if you need me – I’m here.

Linda

