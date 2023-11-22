Reaction to Sam Altman’s return as OpenAI CEO

(Reuters) – OpenAI said on Tuesday it has reached a deal to bring back Sam Altman as CEO, days after he stepped down from his post, raising concerns about the future of the startup at the center of the artificial intelligence boom. The frenetic discussion has been stopped.

What analysts and investors say about the deal:

Danny Hewson, Head of Financial Analysis at AJ Bell:

“There are still big questions about why Altman was fired and why Microsoft was kept in the dark about this decision. What seems clear is that Microsoft will now play a much larger role, the partnership will be stronger and both “Companies more integrated.”

DANIELLA HATHORNE, ANALYST AT CAPITAL.COM:

“The decision was not to much liking as the company had been in turmoil since the decision to let Altman go last Friday, with investors and employees turning against the board members involved in the failed coup.

“Microsoft… had openly supported Altman’s return over the weekend. Nevertheless, the tech giant now wants a seat on the new board that will need to be formed in the coming months, as it seeks to avoid any further surprises. Wants.”

Prosperous Capital, OpenAI Shareholder

“OpenAI has the potential to become one of the most consequential companies in the history of computing. Sam and Greg (Brockman) have a deep commitment to the integrity of the company, and an unmatched ability to inspire and lead.

“The resilience and strength we have seen across the entire OpenAI team over the past few days is extraordinary.

“We believe this is the best outcome for the company, its employees, those who build on its technologies, and the world at large.”

IPEK OZKARDESKAYA, Analyst at Swissquote Bank:

“His removal was troubling to the extent that the company’s very existence was called into question. Now, the outcome could be disappointing for Microsoft.

“Although Microsoft has benefited generously from the rise of ChatGPT, OpenAI remains a satellite unit, and it would have made sense to integrate Altman into the internal MSFT team.”

Susanna Streeter, Head of Wealth and Markets, Hargreaves Lansdown:

“Although it is still unclear what kind of tug-of-war was involved that led to his initial departure, Sam Altman’s ideas about how to run the company will dominate its future direction, especially given that his oversight will be handed over to a new board. Will be done under.”

Kelvin Wong, Analyst, OANDA:

“This latest boardroom tussle shows that Altman has the full support of Microsoft as an individual and as long as he remains in charge of OpenAI, and there should be no negative spillover effects between OpenAI and Microsoft’s partnership.

“Altman and Brockman are better suited to collaborate in a start-up culture without any red tape hurdles from a multinational company like Microsoft, given the infancy of AI at this time.”

Make Yuen Teen, Director of the Investor Protection Center at the National University of Singapore Business School:

“There may be good reasons for Microsoft not having a board seat. It may also be to protect Microsoft from anti-trust actions or conflicts because Microsoft has its own AI unit.

“This (Altman’s return) may put an end to the surface turmoil for now, but deeper governance issues may still remain.

“Sam Altman seems very powerful and it’s not clear that any board will be able to oversee him. The danger is that the board becomes a rubber stamp. Altman and (Microsoft CEO) Nadella pressured Altman to give him a more independent hand. will be.”

Victoria Schaller, Head of Investments, Interactive Investor:

“While he (Microsoft CEO Nadella) will undoubtedly be pleased by the fact that order has been restored to OpenAI, in which Microsoft is a major investor, there may be an element of disappointment that he has not snagged the Silicon Valley superstar after all. Altman.”

(Reporting by Supanth Mukherjee in Stockholm, Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru, Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Ankika Biswas and Aditya Soni; Compiled by Miang Kim; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com