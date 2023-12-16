'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson on Hard-Fought Lessons That Changed His Life: "I Almost Didn't Survive"

When it comes to red carpet interviews, one minute is reasonable, three minutes is great and 10 minutes, well, that never happens. Alan Ritchson generously proved the exception to the rule on Wednesday night when reacher The star spent a lot of time talking hollywood reporter Inside L.A.’s Culver Theatre, on the eve of the debut of the second season of their Prime Video series.

It’s a miracle he has so much time left. Two weeks before the season two premiere on December 15, Amazon confirmed that it had renewed the series for a third season, which is currently shooting. Shortly after that news, the studio confirmed that the 41-year-old has inked a multiyear first-look film deal with his Alleycat Entertainment through Amazon’s MGM Studios. No wonder they shut it down after this reacher Became Prime Video’s most-watched original series ever and its first title to reach number 1 on Nielsen’s SVOD rankings.

During those 10 minutes, Ritchson, a veteran actor with 20 years under his belt, talked about getting the jump to No. 1 on the call sheet (and how he has no plans to emulate the behavior he saw), His ambitions behind the camera (writing, directing and producing) and why he prefers to bare his soul rather than craft a fake movie star persona on social media.

What do you think reacher The way it was caught?

This is a very good question. Because of this it was promoted by a series of books [Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels] With over 200 million copies sold, there were a lot of expectations for the show because, obviously, we knew there was already an audience there. But the fact that it was breaking records within 48 hours of premiering on Prime was unprecedented and completely unexpected. fans of reacher They come to me all the time and I always ask what they like. Women tell me they like fight scenes and action scenes, and men say they like mystery and trying to figure it out before Reacher. There’s something to love for everyone, and there’s really no demographic – it’s all creed, race, gender, age. It invites everyone who just wants to have a good time and watch a funny story.

at alan richeson Reacher’s second season. amazon studios

It’s a testament to your talent and having the right person in the right role at the right time. It took you a long time to get to No. 1 on the call sheet. What was the biggest surprise in leading a series?

It took a long time to arrive. It’s funny because when I started in business, I was put in a situation where smallville Where I was immediately promised a spinoff. When I came into season five the ratings were record-setting. All these people in Hollywood were telling me, “You’re the guy.” You are going to be number 1 on the call sheet instantly. And then there was the merger between UPN and Warner Bros. to create The CW. The president of UPN took over, looked at Slate and said, “Who is this guy with no resume? He’s not getting his own show.” So, in the middle of our conversation, it broke down. It was the best thing that ever happened to me. It taught me to hold on very lightly to the things we expect in this business, to never have any expectations. Hang in there and enjoy whatever actually unfolds.

It gave me a 20-year career to build a foundation of gratitude, and the opportunity to build a foundation of experience that encompassed many areas of the business, including writing, directing, and producing. It also allowed me to become a well-rounded person who was ready for the role of leading a show where you can be a servant to the crew. I am grateful. What was I prepared for? reacher These were all the losses I suffered in the beginning.

Richeson, Shawn Sipos and Serinda Swan Reacher’s second season. amazon studios

During those 20 years, I’m sure you’ve encountered a lot of behavior on set that you didn’t want to emulate when you were No. 1 on the call sheet…?

Absolutely – 100 percent. I’ve seen leaders do things I couldn’t even imagine doing myself. I once saw someone leave the set in the middle of a take, get in an Uber and leave the country, saying, “My show is over.” Not just leaving the set but leaving the country. We later learned that he had left for Spain after posting the pictures on Instagram. Seeing the disruption this would cause, I knew right away that this would never be possible for me.

Very good. By the way, it must be nice to be standing here tonight knowing that you’ve already been picked up for season three, so you already have a job to go back to.

Yes. Or it’s extra scary because, if it doesn’t go right [with the launch of this], What will happen at work on Monday? ,laughs,

reacher Stars Ritchson, Swann and Sipos join Amazon’s Albert Chang (far left) and Vernon Sanders at the premiere on December 13, 2023. Fraser Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

It seems like Amazon loves this show and its success. When you’re No. 1 in the world, do you get any nice gifts from the studio?

You know what, man, I have to say, Amazon takes pretty good care of me. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in this business right now. I’m in the best studio there is. Amazon has the most content for streaming and shows like reacher, boys And of all the other offerings, this is the best stuff. When they support you, they support you every step of the way. Our relationship extends beyond business, beyond this contractual business relationship. There’s a lot of genuine goodwill and affection between me and everyone at Amazon.

You are also in business with them on a newly announced production deal. Speaking of which, I’ll read a direct quote from your Instagram: “I promise I won’t make any stupid movies.” Can you tell me what you will make?

We can’t forget my wife’s comment, which was, “So, I guess you’re retiring?” I prepared myself for that…

Husband and wife team: Kat and Alan Richeson. Fraser Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In many ways, it feels like you’re just getting started. What’s the strategy on what type of content you’ll produce, and will you write, direct, and act in things or produce things that you don’t have the means to?

Yes, I will produce things in which I am not acting. Some of my biggest strengths aren’t really performance related, so we’re going to be talking about a lot of that. Some of these projects will be original scripts or scripts that I’ve written with people, and others will be scripts that we invented. I have made it very clear that like most viewers, I also desperately crave original content. I’m committed to finding original, high-adventure, high-concept content.

One of the things I admire about you is how you’ve remained authentic and open, especially on Instagram, even as your star has risen in Hollywood. You share a lot about wins, losses, and your desire to be a better man, husband, and father. I’m sure people have told you to reel it in, but why have you leaned toward becoming a human being instead of some cookie-cutter version of a big star who only pushes his “brand”?

After all, we are all human. And, look, I suffered an early midlife crisis. I was very broke, and it was a time of tremendous success, financial success for me. I was developing film funds for people who were doing really well. As I said, my work behind the lens is extensive and valuable to some people. This was the moment when I had a crisis of purpose and I really, really had to reevaluate what my life was about. Was it about building an empire? Was that satisfactory? There was nothing there. There was no top. I was surrounded by billionaires who had double lives. They were bored and dissatisfied with what they had and it seemed like a glimpse of a miserable existence.

I remain committed to the lesson I learned in that moment: serving others and doing work that makes the world a better place is exactly why we are here. I’m so glad I learned that lesson. It was a hard-fought lesson and I almost didn’t survive. I’m here now to live that lesson, talk openly about my struggles and problems, and make the world feel like a beautiful, smaller place.

In a scene from Richeson Reacher’s second season. amazon studios

season two of reacher The first three episodes are currently streaming on Prime Video, with the remaining hours in the eight-episode season dropping weekly on Fridays.

