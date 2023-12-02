“Reacher” has been renewed for season 3 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The announcement was made during the Prime Video panel at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The news comes ahead of the premiere of Season 2 of the action series, which is set to debut on December 15. Series star Alan Ritchson made the announcement via special video that included a new extended look at season 2, which can be seen below.

The second season of “Reacher” will debut with the first three of its eight episodes on December 15. New episodes will be released weekly every Friday until January 19, 2024.

Season 2 of the series is based on “Bad Luck and Trouble”, the 11th book in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel series.

The official description for Season 2 states:

“’Reacher’ season two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Is being murdered. Distracted from his vagabond lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former companions who were selected by the Family to investigate, including Frances Negley (Maria Stan); Carla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, raising questions about who has betrayed them – and who will die next. Using his unique blend of intelligence and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for sure, it’s that you don’t mess with special investigators. “This season, get ready for a powerful counterattack by Reacher and the 110th.”

The cast also includes: Ferdinand Kingsley as AM, described as “a mercenary whom Homeland Security refers to as ‘Ghost’;” Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, “the head of security for a private defense contractor with a questionable track record;” and Dominic Lombardozzi as “tough NYPD detective” Guy Russo.

Nick Santora developed the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Childs also executive produces the series, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell also executive producing for Skydance Television. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance, and Paramount Television Studios. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the series executives in charge for Skydance Television. Ritchson will be an executive producer on the show starting in Season 3.

