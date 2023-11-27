RCB's expensive buy and Virat Kohli's new partner shares a message for fans ahead of IPL 2024

In a notable development ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) planned a significant trade by sending their formidable all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Green, who initially fetched a staggering Rs 17.5 crore during the auction last December, shared his excitement to embark on this new chapter with RCB through a video message, sending fans into a tizzy .

Bengaluru’s Greenery 🤝 Green’s monster hit – it’s time to make safety helmets mandatory in Cubbon Park. You will enjoy the love of the best fans in the world, Greenie!#playbold #நமம்RCB #IPL2024 @CameronGreen_ pic.twitter.com/VXo8Df2VfC – Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) 27 November 2023

Expressing his eagerness to work under the guidance of the team’s head coach Andy Flower, Green offered a glimpse of anticipation over his move to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. His impressive 16-match stint with MI left an indelible mark as he displayed his versatility as an all-rounder, scoring 452 runs including an unbeaten century, two half-centuries and six wickets. The trade complied with existing player fee rules, reshaping the dynamics for both MI and RCB in the upcoming season.

This strategic move aligns with Mumbai Indians’ successful completion of another high-profile transaction, acquiring the services of Gujarat Titans all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a cash deal.

Very excited to join RCB for IPL 2024. Can’t wait to join an amazing franchise and meet all the fans next year! To MI and each of the MI fans, thank you for making the 2023 IPL such an enjoyable experience #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/cs5fQMyLDo – Cameron Green (@CameronGreen_) 27 November 2023

here is my! Australian explosive all-rounder, Cameron Green has won the Red and Gold title #IPL2024,#playbold #நமம்RCB @CameronGreen_ pic.twitter.com/edv1D17MIj – Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) 27 November 2023

welcome to rcb cameron greenpic.twitter.com/TZdrYE3r9a – Gaurav (@viratian_83) 27 November 2023

Glen Maxwell.

Cameron Green. Other teams are not ready for this combination in IPL 2024, they will rule RCB in Chinnaswamy, bookmark this tweet. pic.twitter.com/MmHYEhkyNf – Kevin (@imkevin149) 27 November 2023

Will continue to play for RCB till my last match in IPL: Virat Kohli I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again, loyalty over tinpot trophies. pic.twitter.com/PhwJmJN1h5 – Kevin (@imkevin149) 27 November 2023

As part of the restructuring process, RCB made notable releases, which included players like Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and Indian fast bowler Harshal Patel. The released list also includes international talents like New Zealand’s Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell, South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, England’s David Willey and Indian players Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav.

In an additional trade move, RCB swapped players, sending all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad and acquiring all-rounder Mayank Dagar in return. These strategic player movements not only reshape the landscape of team combinations but also set the stage for an exciting and competitive IPL season in 2024.

Also watch: Ishan Kishan’s honest answer on how it felt to sit out of the playing XI in WC 2023: ‘When you are not a part of it..’

Source: in.mashable.com