R’Bonnie Gabriel channels mermaid inspiration in dramatic custom dress at Miss Universe 2023 pageant

2022 Miss Universe R’Bonnie Gabriel arrived in El Salvador on Saturday for the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, dazzling in a mermaid-inspired blue off-the-shoulder gown with a pleated bodice, paillettes and skirt , who created a fish-scale. Effect. Her look, designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee, was completed with her tiara made by Lebanese jewelry company Mouawad.

Mouawad has been the official jeweler of the Miss Universe Organization since 2019.

This year’s Miss Universe contestants modeled swimwear designed by Rubin Singer, as the Miss Universe Organization released its first collaborative merchandise line in early November. The collection launches for preorder on MissUniverse.com on November 15.

This summer, the Miss Universe pageant launched a skincare brand designed for women of diverse backgrounds with botanicals from all seven continents.

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant marked some major changes for the event, as the Miss Universe Organization eliminated the 28-year-old age limit for contestants. It was also an unprecedented year as the program welcomed two transgender women, a plus-size model and mothers.

The Miss Universe pageant was streamed in English on Roku and in Spanish via Telemundo.

Contestants from 86 countries are competing for the crown in the 2023 Miss Universe pageant. Singer, songwriter and pianist John Legend performed at the ceremony. Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mae Jenkins served as hosts for the night. The 2022 Miss Universe titleholder is R’Bonnie Gabriel of the USA. Clarisse Designs was named the official sponsor of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant. The evening wear brand provided outfits for all delegates to wear for the opening numbers of the preliminary and final competitions.

