Just Declassified Joey Bartlett

Republic Bank Limited (RBL) has extended 520 loans totaling $40 million in support of its small and medium enterprises (MSME) customers.

In July, the bank launched its MSME Micro Loan, which specifically targets MSMEs. The loans provide relaxed eligibility criteria for small businesses to receive loans up to $100,000, it said in a statement on Friday.

The release said MSMEs have high potential but are sometimes overlooked and underserved by financial institutions, describing its new loan as innovative with concessional rates and other incentives for businesses.

In the five months since its launch, the loan has been used across a variety of sectors including agriculture, personal services, business services and transportation.

Parasram Salikram, Vice President of the Bank, said, “What makes RBL different is that we do not just do financing, but we travel with our customers by providing financial counseling and business development training to raise awareness. “

He said that since the launch of the campaign, the Bank has hosted a number of MSME-focused initiatives, including the Republic Entrepreneurial Edge Program and an SME Workshop and Marketplace, a flagship training day at the Caribbean Association of Bankers AGM and Conference. Was the component.

The bank hosted an in-house marketplace for its MSMEs and SMEs to celebrate the Global Entrepreneurial Week from November 13-19. Salikram said that these initiatives were taken to build the business skills of entrepreneurs and showcase their products and services.

The release said RBL is committed to supporting its employees, who are entrepreneurs, with packages and offers to guide their business development and growth.

Fifteen staff members, including 43 Caribbean entrepreneurs from RBL Group territories, graduated from the Entrepreneur Business Builders program hosted by RBL in collaboration with BPD and Associates. The training initiative aims to promote the sustainability and profitability of companies led by women entrepreneurs in the Caribbean.

Salikram said, “Entrepreneurs play a vital role in a strong and resilient economy, and Republic Bank’s support is in line with our commitment to the principles of responsible banking as we continue our efforts to move the needle on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals across sectors. Play a role.” Which we operate.”

Source: newsday.co.tt