This will be Mason’s second time being included in the prestigious list of business professionals

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ – RBC is proud to announce that Kim Mason, Executive Vice President and Head of RBC’s Canadian Private Banking Division, has been honored for the second time on the Women Executive Network (WXN) 100 list. Is. The most powerful women. Each year, WXN goes through a rigorous nomination process with the goal of highlighting and supporting the contributions of women to the Canadian business landscape.

RBC Logo (CNW Group/RBC Wealth Management)

Since first joining RBC in 1986, Mason has held a number of increasingly responsible leadership positions, including regional president for Greater Toronto and Atlantic Canada, senior vice president, business delivery and strategy and executive responsibilities in contact centres, group risk management, operations and retail. Have worked in various positions. Banking. Since joining RBC Private Banking in 2019, Mason has overseen a team that serves Canada’s high-net-worth individuals and their families – providing highly personalized solutions to their often complex banking and credit needs. Provides. Mason’s leadership has been instrumental in setting the strategic vision, priorities and workplace culture for private banking employees across Canada.

“I’m proud to see Kim recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women,” said Dave Mackey, President and CEO of RBC. “Throughout Kim’s incredible career so far, she has demonstrated an unwavering focus on clients and an unwavering dedication to empowering those around her. Her outstanding contributions to RBC and the communities we serve, Their continued commitment to them truly brings our purpose to life.”

Mason’s long-term reputation extends beyond RBC. He has served as Director and Chairman on various health care boards for over two decades and currently serves on the Board of the University Health Network (UHN) Foundation and serves as Chairman of the HR Committee. In addition to the healthcare and banking industries, Mason also serves as a director on the board of Canada’s Walk of Fame and is a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, as well as a member of the Young Presidents Organization since 2011. In 2021, she was appointed to Ontario’s Task Force on Women and the Economy, where she worked with members of the public and private sector to advance women’s economic empowerment in the COVID-19 economy. This work was activated by the Minister of Finance and resulted in a series of recommendations, which were shared and implemented in the federal government’s 2021 Fall Economic Statement.

“Throughout my career I have always felt that it is a position of privilege to be in a leadership role – one that allows me to support my team members and support them in career development, work-life balance, achieving professional goals, and sharing their experiences. And more,” says Kim Mason, Executive Vice President and Head of Canadian Private Banking. “I am honored to be recognized by WXN, an organization that works at all levels, in all sectors and for all AGE is dedicated to promoting and celebrating the advancement of professional women.”

To learn more about diversity and inclusion at RBC, visit www.rbc.com/diversity-induction/.

More information about WXN’s 2020 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners can be found at https://wxnetwork.com/page/2023Top100AwardWinners.

about rbc

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution that aims to deliver purpose-driven, principles-based performance. Our success comes from more than 97,000 employees who use their imagination and insight to bring our vision, values ​​and strategy to life so we can help our customers thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest banks by market capitalization, we have a strong focus on innovation and delivering exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million customers in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. One that has a diversified business model. Learn more here rbc.com ,

We are proud to support a wide range of community initiatives through donations, community investment and employee volunteer activities. see how rbc.com/community-social-impact ,

Source RBC Wealth Management

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:

Source: www.bing.com