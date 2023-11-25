RBC says the S&P 500 will hit a new record high of 5,000 next year, adding to the bullish outlook in 2024.

The S&P 500 will end next year at 5,000, RBC Capital Markets said, with a rise to 2024.

Strong investor sentiment and bullish equity valuations will take the index to new record highs.

Analysts said although Treasury yields are still high, it does not threaten the appeal of equities.

Joining the stock market bullish bets next year is RBC Capital Markets, which expects the S&P 500 to hit a record high next year.

In a note published on Wednesday, RBC analysts forecast the benchmark index would end 2024 at 5,000 points, 10% higher than Tuesday’s close.

The analysts wrote, “Although the November rally (which saw the S&P 500 rise more than 10% since its October 27 low) has carried some of the gains to 2024, we expect the S&P to remain bullish in the year ahead.” Staying creative at 500.”

RBC’s forecast puts it in line with other Wall Street bulls who see big gains in the S&P 500 next year. On Tuesday, Bank of America also predicted the index would reach 5,000, echoing the same year-end target that Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Hermes, also set.

For its part, RBC’s approach is derived from five models, based on sentiment, valuation and earnings, economy, politics and the dynamics between stocks and bonds.

In their Wednesday note, analysts called Bhavana “the best star in the sky to navigate the US equity market in 2023.”

RBC also noted that equity valuations may remain higher than currently realized by many investors.

“Contained in [our valuation] The idea of ​​the model is that a sustained moderation in inflation can do most of the heavy lifting for increasing the P/E multiple, as our analysis shows happened in the 1970s,” he wrote. “This model is consistent with our Arsenal have been most creative on their 2023 forecast, and may be the most accurate if Santa comes instead of the Grinch in December.”

Meanwhile, bond yields have declined since the end of October, but they are still higher than at the beginning of the year. Still, RBC analysts said higher returns in the bond market – which could make equities less attractive – are not a concern for stocks.

“If we look at 12-month forward returns on the S&P 500, when the earnings gap has been at the same level in the past, the stock market is still moving solidly,” he wrote.

If there’s any uncertainty threatening stocks’ momentum next year, it’s the US presidential election.

On average, the S&P 500 rises about 7.5% in a presidential election year, analysts said. This is below normal growth in the index.

“This data tells us that any presidential election year is a source of uncertainty for the US equity market,” he said. “Given all the unusual aspects of the 2024 race, this seems an appropriate way to think about the political backdrop for stocks in 2024.”

