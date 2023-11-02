RBC faces multimillion-dollar fine over accounting violations

Open this photo in Gallery:

A sign for the Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto on December 13, 2021. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to pay millions of dollars in fines to regulators in the United States and Canada for violating accounting standards provisions of securities laws in both countries over a decade.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that RBC failed to accurately account for the costs of its internally developed software from 2008 to 2020. The SEC said RBC had agreed to pay a US$6 million fine to settle the charges.

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the Ontario Securities Commission, regulators in Quebec and Ontario respectively, also announced settlements with RBC on Thursday for the same conduct. RBC has agreed to pay $2 million to Quebec while the OSC’s Capital Markets Tribunal meets Friday morning to decide whether to approve the bank’s settlement agreement with Ontario, the AMF said in a statement. A hearing has been scheduled, the terms of which have not been disclosed. ,

“Royal Bank of Canada had long-standing internal accounting control deficiencies that it failed to adequately address,” SEC regional director Nicholas Grippo of Philadelphia, who was part of the U.S. investigation, said in a press release.

According to the OSC’s statement of charges, RBC’s annual spending on internally developed software doubled over the course of a decade, from $658 million in 2011 to $1.3 billion by 2022. The OSC found that the bank had incorrectly recorded some of its software developments. The cost should have been expensed as an intangible asset.

It also found that some software-related assets that should have been written off remained on the bank’s balance sheet because RBC lacked an effective process for identifying and reporting bad assets, Such as projects that were canceled before completion. The OSC said that from at least 2017 to 2020, RBC lacked adequate documentation of the professional fees it paid to third-party contractors.

The OSC found no evidence of dishonest or abusive conduct on the part of RBC, the OSC said. The investigation also did not reveal evidence of harm or loss to investors and the regulator said RBC had taken corrective action “to address the deficiencies and prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future.”

RBC said the issues identified by the three regulatory bodies have been addressed and there should be no need to restate any financial positions.

“While this was not material to our financial statements, we conducted a thorough investigation and took action to improve our processes,” RBC spokeswoman Gillian McArdle said in an e-mailed statement. “We hold ourselves to the highest standards when it comes to our financial governance and controls to ensure that we meet or exceed the expectations of our regulators and the expectations we have for ourselves.”

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com