RBA set for hawkish hold as global inflation pressure eases

(Bloomberg) — Australia’s central bank is set to pause interest rate hikes again as the latest data shows slowing house price growth and inflation suggest previous tightening is taking hold.

Most economists expect the Reserve Bank to keep its cash rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% on Tuesday, after delivering a protective hike last month to ensure inflation remained on track to return to target. The RBA has performed well at all other meetings in the second half of this year.

RBA Governor Michelle Bullock, who has adopted a hawkish tone since taking office in mid-September, is likely to maintain that stance. He warned that although inflation has declined significantly to the current level of around 5%, the next phase of the 2%-3% target is likely to be further delayed.

“The board does not want to tighten the policy further,” said Gareth Aird of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, “but it will do so if needed.” “For this to happen, there must be a clear signal in domestic economic data that policy rates are not restrictive enough to get inflation back on target.”

Australian policymakers have been more cautious than their offshore counterparts, with cumulative tightening in the US and New Zealand lagging behind by about one percentage point. As a result, the RBA is still improving its stance while the Federal Reserve, which tightened earlier, has seen inflation fall sharply.

Underscoring this, markets are pricing in further tapering by the Fed next year, while betting on further tightening by the RBA.

Swaps traders estimate there is a 40% chance Australia will raise its key rate again by the middle of next year, which contrasts with the Fed and European Central Bank, who are expected to begin an easing cycle by then. Markets are predicting about a 50% chance that New Zealand and the UK will also ease policy by mid-2024.

At their second meeting on November 7, Bullock also revealed his inflation-fighting credentials. She stuck to a tough stance at a forum in Hong Kong last Tuesday, expressing concern about the effects of a looming second wave of inflation in Australia.

The next day, New Zealand warned that it may have to resume raising rates if inflation persists. It has probably reached terminal rate despite bullish tightening and signals of 525 basis points in recent months.

Australia’s concerns were eased somewhat last week when inflation for October – the first reading of the fourth quarter – eased more than expected to 4.9% from 5.6%. This followed house price growth slowing in November, a gloomy scenario that could undermine the so-called wealth effect for households.

Separate data on Monday showed that job postings declined for the third consecutive month in November and were down about 17% from a year earlier. “The result highlights that the labor market is cooling, and points to a further rise in the unemployment rate,” said Madeline Dunk, an economist at ANZ Banking Group Ltd.

Deutsche Bank AG, which has been calling for a December hike for some time, said in a Nov. 29 note that while it had stuck to the outlook, it now has “less confidence.” It said the slower monthly inflation was due to cheap petrol and government support that prevented fare increases, meaning underlying pressures remain intact.

Supporting Deutsche’s case, government data on Monday showed that third-quarter inventories, which are included in gross domestic product data, rose a surprise 1.2%. Wages and salaries increased 2.7% in the quarter, up 9.7% from the year-ago period. Home loan prices also increased by 5.4%, exceeding forecasts for a 1.1% increase.

“We strongly believe the RBA cash rate should be higher than it is now,” Deutsche’s Phil O’Donoghue said in a note. “If the RBA proves us wrong and stops in December, we will shift our hike back to February.”

Australia’s central bank will not meet in January and will introduce a new system next month.

Starting in February, meetings will begin the day before decisions, statements will be signed by the board instead of just the governor, updated staff forecasts will be released simultaneously and Bullock will hold a press conference after the meeting. RBA meetings will also be reduced from 11 to eight per year from 2024.

