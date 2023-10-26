RBA governor says rise in inflation is no surprise, but won’t say whether rates will rise

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Reserve Bank Governor Michelle Bullock says the RBA anticipated a rise in inflation in Australia, but it was too early to determine its impact on interest rate setting.

Appearing before the Senate Estimates for the first time since becoming governor last month, Bullock said on Thursday that the September quarter inflation figures were “slightly higher” than the central bank’s August forecasts.

Still, the result was “largely where we thought it would turn out”, he said, adding, “Although services inflation is declining, it is still higher than our comfort and it remains reasonably persistent.” Is”.

Bullock said earlier this week that the RBA board “will not hesitate to raise the cash rate further if there is any significant revision to the inflation outlook”.

Senators Jane Hume and Nick McKim were among those who pressed the Governor on whether the CPI figures – which also include the quarterly rise in core inflation – constitute a “material” change.

“We’re still thinking about it,” Bullock said, adding that she wouldn’t “say one way or the other.”

“We are looking at some of the more persistent parts of inflation [and] We are asking ourselves are there any signs that these may decline in the future?

“Even though we have not raised interest rates since we last raised interest rates in June, we have made it clear that we may need to do so again.”

Westpac on Thursday became the last of the big four banks to predict the RBA will raise its cash rate at its Melbourne Cup day meeting on November 7.

National Australia Bank had been predicting a rate change in November for months, while ANZ and the Commonwealth Bank changed their forecasts for another rate freeze after inflation data came out on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, investors now believe there is about an 80% chance of a 25 basis-point rise in the cash rate at the next meeting to 4.35%, up from 40% before the latest data. Reuters estimates the probability at around 60%.

The RBA will base its decision partly on updated forecasts that will be released in the bank’s quarterly statement on monetary policy on November 10.

The RBA had predicted core inflation for the September quarter to come in at 0.9%, but it was higher at 1.2%. The August statement also projected inflation falling to its preferred 2-3% target band by mid-2025.

September quarter wages data will be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on November 15, more than a week after the next RBA rates decision.

But Bullock said he did not believe “there is any sign of price-wage increases at this time”.

Asked by senators whether Australia’s “narrow path” to softer economic conditions was widening or narrowing, Bullock said: “We’re probably on that path.”

He said the US economy has proven “very resilient” to higher interest rates, but it has been supported by consumers reducing their savings.

In contrast, Australians’ savings have “remained intact” through the build-up to the Covid period, he said, “and people are actually saving”.

As for China, Australia’s largest trading partner, Bullock said the country’s property sector remains “a huge area of ​​risk” and many private property developers have gone “bankrupt”.

Nevertheless, Australia’s commodity exports such as iron ore have been “holding up”. China has set a 5% GDP growth target for this year and will “probably achieve it”, he said.

Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the government has “a lot of tools and a lot of capacity” to respond if further problems arise.

