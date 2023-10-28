key insights

Estimated fair value of RB Global is US$100 based on 2 stage free cash flows to equity

The current share price of US$62.24 suggests that RB Global is potentially undervalued by 38%

The analyst price target for RBA is US$69.28, which is 31% below our fair value estimate

Today we are at RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) by estimating its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won’t understand it, just read on! It’s actually a lot less complicated than you might imagine.

We generally believe that the value of a company is the present value of all the cash it will generate in the future. However, DCF is just one of many valuation metrics, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through calculations

We are using a 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of company growth. The growth rate of the company may be high in the initial period and the second phase is usually considered to have a stable growth rate. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of future cash flows is discounted by today’s value:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Projection

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, million) US$567.0 million US$790.8 million US$905.7 million US$981.9 million US$1.04b US$1.09b US$1.13b US$1.17b US$1.21b US$1.24b growth rate estimates source analyzer x2 analyzer x1 analyzer x1 analyzer x1 Estimate @ 5.85% Estimate @ 4.74% Estimate @ 3.96% Estimate @ 3.42% Estimate @ 3.04% Estimate @ 2.77% 7.5% discount on current price ($, million) US$528 US$685 US$730 US$736 US$725 US$706 US$683 US$658 US$630 US$603

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = US$6.7b

Now we need to calculate the terminal value, which accounts for all future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.2b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.5%- 2.2%) = US$24b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= US$24B÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= US$12B

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in the total equity value, which in this case is US$18b. The final step is to divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$62.2, where the stock price is currently trading, the company appears to be quite good value at a 38% discount. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

DCF

Estimate

The above calculations rely heavily on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the second is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at RB Global as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we have used 7.5%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.065. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is one of many factors you need to evaluate a company. It is not possible to achieve foolproof valuation with the DCF model. Ideally you would apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would affect the company’s valuation. For example, changes in a company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. What causes the share price to remain below the intrinsic value? For RB Global, we have compiled three relevant factors you should assess:

risk: take risks, for example – RB Global has taken 6 warning signs (And 3 that are a little worrying) we think you should know about. Management:Are insiders accelerating their shares to take advantage of the market’s sentiment for the RBA’s future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. other solid businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not check out our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you might not have considered!

