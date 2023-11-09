Razorpay launches 'Believe' with a message for entrepreneurs - ET BrandEquity

still from the ad

Reiterating its commitment to support and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Razorpay has launched its new brand film, ‘Believe’. The film is an example of the spirit of self-belief and conviction displayed by entrepreneurs during their journey.

The film aims to highlight that while everyone celebrates the success of these pioneers and game-changers who have put the country at the top of the startup table globally today, very few focus on the nuances of their journey. Which plays an important role in their victory.

Partnering with Footloose Films to conceptualize and co-produce the film, Razorpay vividly captures the story of each founder’s journey in less than three minutes, from starting with that simple idea to making everything possible. Till now his triumphs and challenges have been described. Possibilities till the end.

Launched on Razorpay’s social media platforms, the film brings this message to life through the lens of a successful founder who, five years after starting his company, gives a retrospective moment and recalls his journey – big. Full of challenges and equally great successes

He talks about his founding journey and how it all started, from leaving a high-paying job and a comfortable lifestyle with nothing but a vision and conviction, to going from being a CEO to being a receptionist, in front of others. From expressing one’s views to sometimes doing so. Reassure himself too, from moments of solidarity with his supporters to moments of deafening loneliness – he reflects on all the things that have brought him to this moment of success and realizes that the one thing that kept him going What drove him to grow was his faith.

Commenting on the launch of the brand film, Apoorva Sethi, VP, Marketing at Razorpay, says, “With this brand film, we are excited to convey the message that the entrepreneurial spirit should be celebrated, appreciated and Should be supported, not limited to. His successes. Having experienced the entrepreneurial journey firsthand, we deeply understand the difficulties and obstacles founders often face.”

“India, being home to the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, is a true testament to the mindset and purpose-driven approach brought by our entrepreneurs,” he said.

Directed by Ishaan Gaur and Indrashish Mukherjee, the entire film is a vivid collection of events and moments filled with ups and downs, curveballs and sharp wins that seem like endless failures, which not only strikes a chord with young founders and seasoned , but also relate to any and every founder.

“With this piece, we wanted to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entrepreneurial community. Step away from the glamor and statistics and take a look at what goes on behind the scenes, all the ups and downs, the stellar human stories behind these huge names and achievements. And we felt that if anyone could do justice to this story, it would be us”, says Indrashish Mukherjee, Creative Director, Footloose Films.

Watch the advertisement here:

The story revolves around a family’s journey to a better home, fulfilling their dreams of a better life, and the bonds that grow stronger as a result.

Join a community of 2M+ industry professionals

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest information and analysis.

Download the ETBrandEquity App

Get realtime updates

Save your favorite articles

scan to download app

Source: brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com