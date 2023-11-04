Rayonier earnings: Shareholder value initiative sparks excitement in otherwise dull market

No-moat-rated Rayonier RYN reported third quarter results that included several strategic announcements. In addition to disclosing third quarter operating results, Rayonier announced its intention to sell $1 billion of assets over the next 18 months in an effort to increase shareholder value. Additionally, the company announced that CFO Mark McHugh will assume the role of CEO effective April 1 as current CEO David Nunes is retiring after nine years in the role. Although we like Rayonier’s new initiative, wood remains a constraint in the market, and we expect this to continue into next year. Thus, we maintain our $35 fair value estimate.

Rayonier recorded solid operating results during the third quarter, as net sales increased approximately 3% year over year and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 600 basis points. The company’s sales growth during the quarter was largely due to its real estate position. Still, we’d consider the quarter’s results resilient as the company’s two largest segments, Southern Lumber and New Zealand Lumber, saw sales decline 1% and 3%, respectively. While many of Rayonier’s end markets remained disrupted, we are encouraged by this quarter’s growth, including double-digit growth in harvest volumes for the Southern Lumber business. Nevertheless, given the current macroeconomic conditions and interest rate levels, we expect the demand slowdown to persist into next year.

The biggest news of the quarter was Rayonier’s announcement of its intention to sell $1 billion of assets over the next 18 months as the company believes there is a historically wide gap between public and private timberland values. Along with this announcement, the company revealed that they have agreed to sell 55,000 acres of timberland in Oregon for $242 million. Given the company’s share price performance this year, we think this is a prudent move by management to improve shareholder value.

Source: www.morningstar.com